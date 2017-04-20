News By Tag
NSB Financing Launches New "NO DOC" Program (Nationwide)
Our "Nationwide All Credit Accepted and No Doc loan program" is available for Commercial Properties and Investment Residential Properties held in an entity.
All Credit scores are OK
Foreclosures – OK
Bankruptcy – OK
Late Payments - OK
LTV up to 65% with a $250,000 minimum loan.
Call Now to discuss your loan scenario 877-484-2461
The motto at NSB Financing is to 'think outside the box.' It's not easy being an entrepreneur. We will sit down with you, walking you through it—step by step. Our dedicated associates are prepared to offer real estate investor new lending options, such as niche lending that gives investors the money they need to thrive. They are certified to offer non-owner occupied residential, commercial real estate loans and business loans. They are going to be your cheerleaders when you need someone on the sidelines.
And they don't stop there. They believe that not everything is cut and dry. What's right for one investor may not be right for another. When you choose NSB Financing, you will receive a personalized consultation session where they will outline the best way to grow your business. They assist you in this by referring to your company guidelines. Your input matters to NSB Financing; they are going to be there for you every step of the way.
NSB Financing
***@nsbfinancing.com
