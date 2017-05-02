 
Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Axalta to Dedicate "Americas Technology Center" for Coatings Development at Michigan Facility

 
 
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will hold a grand opening event of its Americas Technology Center (ATC) May 2, 2017, at 1 p.m., during a ceremony inside its Mount Clemens, Michigan, manufacturing and research facility.

The ATC project was an 18-month endeavor that transformed and expanded existing laboratory space and spray facilities. At the ATC, Axalta scientists, chemists and engineers will develop tailored coatings products to meet specific customer needs for Axalta's full line of product offerings for light vehicle, commercial vehicle, refinish and industrial applications throughout the Americas. Previously, work done at the facility was exclusive to the light vehicle segment.

Scheduled to take part in the ceremony from Axalta are Barry Snyder, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; Steve Markevich, Executive Vice President and President, Transportation and Greater China; and Mike Carr, Vice President and President, North America.

Who:          Axalta Coating Systems

What:          Dedication and tours of Axalta's new Americas      Technology Center

When:          May 2, 2017, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Where:          Axalta Coating Systems

         400 N Groesbeck Highway

         Mount Clemens, Michigan 48043

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

Contact
John Wray
***@axaltacs.com
Source:Axalta Powder Coatings North America
Email:***@axaltacs.com
