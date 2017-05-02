News By Tag
Axalta to Dedicate "Americas Technology Center" for Coatings Development at Michigan Facility
The ATC project was an 18-month endeavor that transformed and expanded existing laboratory space and spray facilities. At the ATC, Axalta scientists, chemists and engineers will develop tailored coatings products to meet specific customer needs for Axalta's full line of product offerings for light vehicle, commercial vehicle, refinish and industrial applications throughout the Americas. Previously, work done at the facility was exclusive to the light vehicle segment.
Scheduled to take part in the ceremony from Axalta are Barry Snyder, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; Steve Markevich, Executive Vice President and President, Transportation and Greater China; and Mike Carr, Vice President and President, North America.
Who: Axalta Coating Systems
What: Dedication and tours of Axalta's new Americas Technology Center
When: May 2, 2017, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Axalta Coating Systems
400 N Groesbeck Highway
Mount Clemens, Michigan 48043
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
Contact
John Wray
***@axaltacs.com
