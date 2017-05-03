 
News By Tag
* Fashion Show
* Charity Event
* Family Fun
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Queens
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543


Dress 2 Impress Charity Fashion Show

 
QUEENS, N.Y. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- PRESS RELEASE

SYDNEY'S SMILES INC.  to host  Dress 2 Impress Charity Fashion Show on  June 4, 2017

Floral Park, NY June 4, 2017: Anti bullying organization Sydney's Smiles will be hosting a charity fashion show called Dress 2 Impress, at North Shore Towers located at 27240 Grand Central Parkway Floral Park, NY 11005 from 3:00-5:00p.m.

DRESS 2 IMPRESS will be a glamorous afternoon of philanthropy, fashion and fun!

DRESS 2 IMPRESS will showcase designs from Pouran, local business entrepreneur. Pouran Clothing Boutique, located in 27240 Grand Central Parkway,  who will be outfitting all of the models.

Refreshments, music, raffles prizes and more will be part of this amazing event.  All proceeds will go towards Sydney's Smiles Inc.

Sydney's Smiles aims to equip kids with the tools they need to end bullying in their immediate environment.  By teaching self-advocacy, empathy and how to be an "up stander" instead of a "bystander", this non-profit organization is dedicated to the idea that everyone has a right to be respected for who they are, and everyone can play a role in creating a culture of inclusion and acceptance.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dress-2-impress-tickets-33955039437

For tickets  all $5.00 email standup@sydneysmiles.org or purchase ato

Contact
Jen Brett
***@sydneysmiles.org
End
Source:Sydneys Smiles
Email:***@sydneysmiles.org Email Verified
Tags:Fashion Show, Charity Event, Family Fun
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Queens - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share