-- PRESS RELEASESYDNEY'S SMILES INC. to host Dress 2 Impress Charity Fashion Show on June 4, 2017Floral Park, NY June 4, 2017: Anti bullying organization Sydney's Smiles will be hosting a charity fashion show called Dress 2 Impress, at North Shore Towers located at 27240 Grand Central Parkway Floral Park, NY 11005 from 3:00-5:00p.m.DRESS 2 IMPRESS will be a glamorous afternoon of philanthropy, fashion and fun!DRESS 2 IMPRESS will showcase designs from Pouran, local business entrepreneur. Pouran Clothing Boutique, located in 27240 Grand Central Parkway, who will be outfitting all of the models.Refreshments, music, raffles prizes and more will be part of this amazing event. All proceeds will go towards Sydney's Smiles Inc.Sydney's Smiles aims to equip kids with the tools they need to end bullying in their immediate environment. By teaching self-advocacy, empathy and how to be an "up stander" instead of a "bystander", this non-profit organization is dedicated to the idea that everyone has a right to be respected for who they are, and everyone can play a role in creating a culture of inclusion and acceptance.https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dress-2-impress-tickets-33955039437