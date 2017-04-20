News By Tag
Thorofare Capital Provides Acquistion Financing for Historic LA Hotel Sale
The Claremont is located at 1044 Tiverton Avenue in Westwood Village, an historic commercial, entertainment and shopping district adjacent to UCLA in West Los Angeles. The seller, a local family, has owned the property since they built it in 1939. It was the first and currently remains the oldest hotel in Westwood.
A portion of the loan proceeds will go towards an extensive renovation that will include upgrades to all guest rooms, common areas, lobby and exterior. When renovations are completed, Shamina Investments will re-open the hotel in February 2018 as the Palihotel Westwood under the Paligroup hotel flag. Paligroup currently manages and operates four daily and extended stay boutique properties in the Los Angeles area.
The five-year, non-recourse loan was priced at a competitive spread over the 30-day LIBOR and includes structure for reserves to cover renovation costs, debt service and operating deficits prior to stabilization, according to Thorofare Capital Principal Felix Gutnikov who originated the financing.
Paligroup is a fully integrated branded real estate development and hospitality operating company that acquires, programs, develops, owns, and operates unique hotels and residences. Its proprietary brands, development and operational expertise also includes specialized retail spaces, highly curated restaurants, bars and event venues.
The loan was arranged by the New York City office of Mission Capital Advisors LLC.
About Thorofare Capital
Thorofare Capital, Inc. (http://www.thorofarecapital.com) focuses on originating senior mortgage debt solutions to borrowers seeking to opportunistically purchase or recapitalize middle market commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. Through Thorofare's two types of lending programs – Fixed Rate Bridge Loans and Floating Rate Whole Loans – it directly originates secured first mortgage positions from $3,000,000 to $40,000,000 on commercial cash-flowing assets across the country. Thorofare, LLC is an SEC-registered alternative investment manager that specializes in managing the Fixed Rate Bridge Loans with its private fund vehicles. Thorofare has originated more than $1 billion of assets in its series of private fund vehicles and institutional accounts. Thorofare's investors include family offices, foundations, wealth managers, institutional accounts and high net worth individuals.
This communication is for informational purposes only and intended for Thorofare Capital's non-advisory loan origination and servicing clients only. As such, nothing herein is an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security and is qualified in its entirety by any related Private Placement Memorandum and Partnership Agreement. Deal terms subject to change at our discretion. Total loans funded figures represent closed financing transactions across closed-end funds, programmatic joint venture arrangements, co-investments and separate accounts. An investment in a private real estate fund or loans involves a substantial degree of risk and investors could lose principal. Prospective investors can obtain more information about our private funds by contacting our investor relations department.
