News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Golden Helix and Sentieon partner to provide a complete solution for genomic data analysis
Andreas Scherer, CEO of Golden Helix, says, "Sentieon's secondary analysis pipeline has proven to be powerful to call single nucleotide variations and INDELs for germline and cancer data. It provides significant speed advantages over existing methods, without sacrificing precision and accuracy. Sentieon's products are highly synergistic with Golden Helix Copy Number Caller VS-CNV. The two products combined provide the most complete secondary analysis solution in the industry. While this solution will benefit all of our users, we are in particular excited for our customers that operate in a high-throughput environment."
Jun Ye, CEO of Sentieon says, "The Sentieon solution has enjoyed significant adoption in the clinical space. We are excited to provide exceptional value to the Golden Helix community."
Integrating secondary genomic data analysis into Golden Helix's software stack will allow clinical users to go from a FASTQ all the way to clinical report in one streamlined process, saving time and money.
To learn more, please contact us at info@goldenhelix.com!
About Sentieon
Sentieon develops highly optimized algorithms for bioinformatics applications, using the team's expertise in algorithm, software, and system optimization. Sentieon is a team of professionals using accumulated expertise in modeling, optimization, machine learning and high-performance computing, to enable precision data for precision medicine.Sentieon won top awards in precision FDA Consistency and Truth Challenges in 2016, and also ranks first in all three categories (snv, indel, SV) in the most recent DREAM somatic variant call challenge organized by ICGC-TCGA. For complete product information, visit www.sentieon.com
About Golden Helix
Golden Helix has been delivering industry leading bioinformatics solutions for the advancement of life science research and translational medicine for over 18 years. Our innovative technologies and analytic services empower scientists and healthcare professionals at all levels to derive meaning from the rapidly increasing volumes of genomic data produced from micro-arrays and DNA sequencing. With our solutions, hundreds of the world's top pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic research organizations are able to harness the full potential of genomics to identify the cause of disease, improve the efficacy and safety of drugs, develop genomic diagnostics, and advance the quest for personalized medicine. Golden Helix products and services have been cited in over 1,100 peer-reviewed publications. For more information, visit www.goldenhelix.com.
[1] http://biorxiv.org/
Contact
Golden Helix
Mary Makris
***@goldenhelix.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse