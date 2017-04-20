 
RE/MAX Alliance Group Associates Recognized for Worldwide Rankings

SARASOTA, Fla. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- High-ranking RE/MAX Alliance Group associates and teams were recognized recently for placing among the top in the region, the country and the world.

         Stan Rutstein placed #1 among the top 25 commercial associates in the Florida Region, #13 among the top 50 commercial associates in the United States, and #32 among the top 50 commercial associates worldwide.

         Among the top 50 U.S. commercial teams, Erick Shumway & Associates placed #21 and the David Roth Team placed #35.

         In the RE/MAX Florida Region, among the top 50 residential associates, Shayla Twit placed #22, Kim Stephens placed #36, Ryan Carson placed #47, and Nancy Eilerson placed #50.

         In the Florida Region, among the top 50 residential teams, the Stiver Firth Group placed #17, the Brewer Team placed #27, the Glenn Brown Team placed #30, the Travis Group placed #31, the Kathy Damewood Team placed #32, the Al Dumas Team placed #46, and Tom Wagner & Associates placed #48.

         In the Florida Region, among the top 25 commercial associates, Ivan Gould placed #20.

         In the Florida Region, among the top 100 commercial teams, Erick Shumway & Associates placed #34 and the David Roth Team placed #61.

         In the Florida Region, among the top 100 individuals (both residential and commercial), Stan Rutstein placed #9, Shayla Twit placed #23, Kim Stephens placed #39, Ryan Carson placed #50, Nancy Eilerson placed #53 and Marcia McLaughlin placed #95.

         In the Florida Region, among the top 100 teams (both residential and commercial), the Stiver Group placed #18, the Brewer Team placed #27, the Glenn Brown Team placed #31, the Travis Group placed #32, the Kathy Damewood Team placed #33, Erick Shumway & Associates placed #35, Al Dumas & Team placed #48, Tom Wagner & Associates placed #50, the Cleary Group placed #57, the Finney Team placed #71, the Trexler Team placed #93, and Dennis Kotaska & Associates placed #99.

         RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
Click to Share