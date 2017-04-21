 
Industry News





COMING SOON: Funny Pizza Bikini T-Shirt

Anastasia's River announces their second T-shirt on Amazon. It is a funny, pizza-bikini shirt.
 
 
Pizza is Greater Than Bikini's
Pizza is Greater Than Bikini's
OKLAHOMA CITY - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Anastasia's River has been busy creating their idea of a second humorous T-shirt they will be selling on Amazon. They will be launching a pizza-bikini graphic T-shirt. The shirt has a pepperoni pizza wearing a yellow polka dot bikini and heels. Above the pizza, reads the text; "Simple Math, Pizza > Bikini." You can choose from five different shirt colors in a range of women's sizes.

"Sometimes it feels like winter one day and then all of a sudden it's bathing suit season and you just feel like a walking pizza in your bikini." said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River. "We enjoy creating funny spins on the inner struggle between fitness and indulgence that most people experience."

Buyers can feel pride by knowing their shirt is made in America by American Apparel. Customers also have the confidence knowing they can purchase the shirt through Amazon Prime. The will receive free two day shipping as well as Amazon's customer service and 30-day no hassle return policy.

The T-shirt will be available in Grass Green, Baby Blue, White, Royal Blue and Slate Gray. They range in sizes from small to 3XL. These graphic T-shirt's will be available for sale soon.

You can view Anastasia River's other funny T-shirt's and health and wellness products on their website's catalog page http://www.anastasiasriver.com/catalog.

