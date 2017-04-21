News By Tag
COMING SOON: Funny Pizza Bikini T-Shirt
Anastasia's River announces their second T-shirt on Amazon. It is a funny, pizza-bikini shirt.
"Sometimes it feels like winter one day and then all of a sudden it's bathing suit season and you just feel like a walking pizza in your bikini." said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River. "We enjoy creating funny spins on the inner struggle between fitness and indulgence that most people experience."
Buyers can feel pride by knowing their shirt is made in America by American Apparel. Customers also have the confidence knowing they can purchase the shirt through Amazon Prime. The will receive free two day shipping as well as Amazon's customer service and 30-day no hassle return policy.
The T-shirt will be available in Grass Green, Baby Blue, White, Royal Blue and Slate Gray. They range in sizes from small to 3XL. These graphic T-shirt's will be available for sale soon.
You can view Anastasia River's other funny T-shirt's and health and wellness products on their website's catalog page http://www.anastasiasriver.com/
Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Operator
***@lw-retail.com
End
