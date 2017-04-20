 
News By Tag
* Sale, Wedding
* Bridal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sacramento
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Wedding Dress Sample In June 2017

 
 
weddingsamplesale
weddingsamplesale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Yes, you read that headline correctly! Diamond Bridal Gallery will be hosting a wedding dress sample sale this June 5-18. You will have access to some of the hottest, trendiest designers and collections at a fraction of their original price!

Wedding dresses will be starting at $199 and some bridesmaids' dresses as low as $10! That's right, there isn't a 0 missing. Ten: one-zero! An appointment is necessary, so be sure tomake an appointment (http://diamondbridalgallery.com/make-an-appointment) orcontact us (http://diamondbridalgallery.com/contactus) right away to get on the list! Spots are limited, and we expect merchandise to go quickly.

Want some sample sale shopping tips?

1.      Arrive before your appointment time. For many retail sample sales, the earliest bird gets the worm. We have appointments to make your shopping day less hectic. However, you don't want to miss your appointment time and not get access to our amazing selection!

2.      Visit DBG the day before your appointment to get an idea of the gallery and merchandise ahead of time.

3.      Dress casually. If you want to try on a lot of dresses, you'll want something that's easy to slip off and on.

4.      Invite a friend. Sample sales are a fun experience—and they're even more fun when shared.

Make an appointment today (http://diamondbridalgallery.com/make-an-appointment) to get access to our wedding dress sample sale June 5-18!
End
Source:
Email:***@diamondbridalgallery.com Email Verified
Tags:Sale, Wedding, Bridal
Industry:Fashion
Location:Sacramento - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Diamond Bridal Gallery News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share