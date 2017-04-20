News By Tag
Wedding Dress Sample In June 2017
Wedding dresses will be starting at $199 and some bridesmaids' dresses as low as $10! That's right, there isn't a 0 missing. Ten: one-zero! An appointment is necessary, so be sure tomake an appointment (http://diamondbridalgallery.com/
Want some sample sale shopping tips?
1. Arrive before your appointment time. For many retail sample sales, the earliest bird gets the worm. We have appointments to make your shopping day less hectic. However, you don't want to miss your appointment time and not get access to our amazing selection!
2. Visit DBG the day before your appointment to get an idea of the gallery and merchandise ahead of time.
3. Dress casually. If you want to try on a lot of dresses, you'll want something that's easy to slip off and on.
4. Invite a friend. Sample sales are a fun experience—and they're even more fun when shared.
Make an appointment today (http://diamondbridalgallery.com/
