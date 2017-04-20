News By Tag
RE/MAX Alliance Group Awarded for Community Citizenship and Total Volume Achievement
Jeff Prater of RE/MAX Alliance Group Named Florida Region Manager of the Year
The Community Citizenship Award is presented to a RE/MAX brokerage in appreciation of its commitment to the community, its efforts to impact the lives of others, and dedication to the RE/MAX organization. The Total Volume Achievement Award recognizes a brokerage whose company and associates conduct business with pride and make a significant impact on the local market.
Jeff Prater, one of three RE/MAX Alliance Group Managing Brokers, received the Florida Region Manager of the Year Award.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.
PHOTOS:
Accepting the Community Citizenship Award and Total Volume Achievement Award are RE/MAX Alliance Group Co-Owner Ron Travis; Managing Brokers David Clapp, Jeff Prater and Roger Piro; and Co-Owner Peter Crowley.
RE/MAX Alliance Group Co-Owners Ron Travis (left) and Peter Crowley (right) present the Florida Region Manager of the Year Award to Jeff Prater (center).
