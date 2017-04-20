 
News By Tag
* RE/MAX Alliance Group
* Sarasota Florida
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


RE/MAX Alliance Group Awarded for Community Citizenship and Total Volume Achievement

Jeff Prater of RE/MAX Alliance Group Named Florida Region Manager of the Year
 
 
REMAX Alliance Group Receives Awards
REMAX Alliance Group Receives Awards
SARASOTA, Fla. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX of Florida recently presented RE/MAX Alliance Group with the Community Citizenship Award and the Total Volume Achievement Award.

         The Community Citizenship Award is presented to a RE/MAX brokerage in appreciation of its commitment to the community, its efforts to impact the lives of others, and dedication to the RE/MAX organization.  The Total Volume Achievement Award recognizes a brokerage whose company and associates conduct business with pride and make a significant impact on the local market.

         Jeff Prater, one of three RE/MAX Alliance Group Managing Brokers, received the Florida Region Manager of the Year Award.

         RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.

PHOTOS:

Accepting the Community Citizenship Award and Total Volume Achievement Award are RE/MAX Alliance Group Co-Owner Ron Travis; Managing Brokers David Clapp, Jeff Prater and Roger Piro; and Co-Owner Peter Crowley.

RE/MAX Alliance Group Co-Owners Ron Travis (left) and Peter Crowley (right) present the Florida Region Manager of the Year Award to Jeff Prater (center).

Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Tags:RE/MAX Alliance Group, Sarasota Florida, Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thomas & Brannan Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share