Sherry Thurmon Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates
Steve Allcorn, Manager of the Flower Mound office, states, "Ms. Thurmon is very talented and is a great creative problem solver and a true professional. She fits right in with The Swapnil Sharma Team. Her work values and ethics are impressive."
Originally from Shreveport, LA, Ms. Thurmon moved to Flower Mound four years ago and is a mother of one son. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a Master's in Marketing from Louisiana State University. She is a strong believer of giving back to the community and volunteers at schools and "Feed the Children" at Interstate Batteries. When time permits, Ms. Thurmon takes pleasure in reading, scuba diving, inline skating and watching movies.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Sherry Thurmon can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.355.3535 or via email at sherry.thurmon@
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
