Laser show at the 20th Star Cup of Chefs in Ischgl, Austria
Fabulous mountain scenery and sunshine – seem like specially made for the 20th Star Cup of Chefs. The cooking professionals from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and South Tyrol fought for the fastest time in the slalom on the Idjoch slope and later on presented their skills at the stoves.
During the snow sculpture competition „Shapes in white" in January, the Silvretta Arena turned into a huge cooking arena with ten-metre snow sculptures. At the anniversary-
As a prelude to the anniversary the event organizers have devised also something special. On Sunday afternoon Kolja Kleeberg and the Young Chefs of S. Pellegrino, invited 20 selected hobby chefs on the show stage for an exclusive cookery course. Culinary highlights and rock singing made a great atmosphere. But not enough. The mandatory cabin entertainment in the restaurant Pardorama at 2624m height took place in the evening, where golf loving chefs could play the world's highest "Longest Drive" and beside culinary, enjoy audio visual highlights. To meet more than the majestic charm of the 20th anniversary of "Star Cup of Chefs", the creators proved again extraordinary technical taste. The magic of this anniversary was accompanied by renowned lighting and sound equipment at its best. A special eye-catcher was probably the laser show performance that has been designed and created specially to the 20th Star Cup of Chefs. The German producer LPS-Lasersysteme arrived with several powerful LPS-Bax and Spike laser show systems, each in RGB (multicolor)
The organizer Thomas Schreiner of Laurent-Perrier was pleased with the result of this pleasant and unusual anniversary event. Together with the Tourism Association Paznaun-Ischgl, he enjoyed amongst others the overwhelming participation of their guests who collaborated 20 years ago at the first Star Cup of Chefs, like the Obauers, Hans Haas, Heinz Winkler, hotelier Heiner Finkbeiner, Bobby Braeuer and TV chef Johann Lafer.
The anniversary event was supported by the initiators „Tourismusverband Paznaun-Ischgl"
