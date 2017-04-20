Laser show at the 20th Star Cup of Chefs in Ischgl, Austria

 
April 2017





STUTTGART, Germany - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The 20th Star Cup of Chefs is that duel for chefs from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and South Tyrol on the Idalp. The cult event of Ischgl and Champagne Laurent-Perrier attracted 64 chefs with more than 50 Michelin stars and over 600 Gault-Millau points to the giant slalom and culinary examination early April 2017.

Fabulous mountain scenery and sunshine – seem like specially made for the 20th Star Cup of Chefs. The cooking professionals from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and South Tyrol fought for the fastest time in the slalom on the Idjoch slope and later on presented their skills at the stoves.

During the snow sculpture competition „Shapes in white" in January, the Silvretta Arena turned into a huge cooking arena with ten-metre snow sculptures. At the anniversary-start took place TV chef Kolja Kleeberg, Sven Elverfeld (Aqua, Wolfsburg), Klaus Erfort (GaesteHaus Klaus Erfort, Saarbruecken), Gerhard Wieser (Trenkerstube, South Tyrol), Bobby Braeuer (Muenchner Esszimmer in the BMW world), Hans Haas (Tantris, Munich) as well as Rudi and Karl Obauer in Werfen, Austria. The chefs had 15 minutes to conjure up a culinary delicacy from a range of 20 goods in front of the jury around the well-known moderator Marcel Reif, former World Cup champion Marc Girardelli and the team of „Der Feinschmecker". The team of Hans Haas and Klaus Erfort clinched the deserved victory. Also prominent guests such as Dieter Thoma, Charly Steeb, Maria Hoefl-Riesch, Frank Woerndl, Giulia Siegel and Hansi Mueller attended this enjoyable event.

As a prelude to the anniversary the event organizers have devised also something special. On Sunday afternoon Kolja Kleeberg and the Young Chefs of S. Pellegrino, invited 20 selected hobby chefs on the show stage for an exclusive cookery course. Culinary highlights and rock singing made a great atmosphere. But not enough. The mandatory cabin entertainment in the restaurant Pardorama at 2624m height took place in the evening, where golf loving chefs could play the world's highest "Longest Drive" and beside culinary, enjoy audio visual highlights. To meet more than the majestic charm of the 20th anniversary of "Star Cup of Chefs", the creators proved again extraordinary technical taste. The magic of this anniversary was accompanied by renowned lighting and sound equipment at its best. A special eye-catcher was probably the laser show performance that has been designed and created specially to the 20th Star Cup of Chefs. The German producer LPS-Lasersysteme arrived with several powerful LPS-Bax and Spike laser show systems, each in RGB (multicolor), as well as some wind machines and smoke machines. The laser show team from Ofterdingen, located in South-West of Germany, enjoys the trust of renowned organizers all over the world and inserted in the sophisticated atmosphere of the Star Cup of Chefs in Ischgl, colorful, space-filling laser beam shows and specially created graphic shows for the 20th Star Cup of Chefs.

The organizer Thomas Schreiner of Laurent-Perrier was pleased with the result of this pleasant and unusual anniversary event. Together with the Tourism Association Paznaun-Ischgl, he enjoyed amongst others the overwhelming participation of their guests who collaborated 20 years ago at the first Star Cup of Chefs, like the Obauers, Hans Haas, Heinz Winkler, hotelier Heiner Finkbeiner, Bobby Braeuer and TV chef Johann Lafer.

The anniversary event was supported by the initiators „Tourismusverband Paznaun-Ischgl" and „Champagne Laurent-Perrier" (founded in 1812, it is the largest, still family-owned champagne house) as well as by S. Pellegrino, Nespresso, Palux, Backhaus Grimminger, Deutsche See, Coty Germany, Silvrettaseilbahn AG, Spiegelau, and Atomic.

Website: http://www.lps-laser.com

Contact
Martina Ruff
***@lps-laser.de
End
Source:LPS-Lasersysteme
Email:***@lps-laser.de
Tags:Laser Show, Laser Shows
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Stuttgart - Baden-Württemberg - Germany
