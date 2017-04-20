 
Boardwalk Bowl keeps kids entertained with Summer Camp

Activities include bowling, movies, games, field trips and more
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Right now, kids are likely counting down the minutes until school's out. But soon, as the long, hot days drag on, they'll be complaining about how bored they are.

Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center has the perfect solution for parents and kids alike—Summer Camp.

Boardwalk Bowl's Summer Camp starts Monday, June 5, and runs through Friday, August 11. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are welcome, and kids will get to bowl, watch movies, play games, take field trips and do arts and crafts.

Students will be separated by grade level. The camp will also include team building activities, as well as reading and literacy enrichment, so kids will be ready to go back to school in the fall.

Boardwalk Bowl offers drop off as early as 7 a.m. and pick up as late as 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $90 per week for the first child, $90 per week for the second child and $85 per week for each additional child. The weekly fee includes lunch, snacks and beverages. There is also a $25 registration fee. The registration fee plus first and last week's payment are due at sign up.

Space is limited. For more information, visit http://www.alomabowlingcenters.com/boardwalk/happenings/ or call Lisa at 407-384-0003 ext. 321.

About Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center

Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center is one of the largest bowling centers in the Southeast, featuring 80 lanes. With over 100,000 square feet of entertainment space, Boardwalk Bowl is home to a full-service restaurant – Brooklyn Bar South, Bonkerz Comedy Club and an arcade. Located at 10749 East Colonial Drive in Orlando, FL, the center is open from 9 a.m. to midnight on Sunday and Monday, from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For more information about Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center, call 407-384-0003 or visit www.AlomaBowlingCenters.com/boardwalk.

Click to Share