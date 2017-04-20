News By Tag
TRU Staffing Partners Announces 2017 Scholarship Program Recipients
The following is an overview of the scholarships and their recipients:
ACEDS
Recipients of five full scholarships for 2017 Certification Packages – training offered online with an in-person exam; includes live training, study manual, ACEDS membership and certification exam with one free retake:
· Skylar Branstool – Columbus, OH
· Jovi Federici – Long Island City, NY
· Michael Swick– Seattle, WA
· Lori Fox – Wyndmoor, PA
· Ben Metter – Washington, DC
kCura
Recipients of five scholarship packages including an all-access pass to Relativity Fest, One Relativity Certified User Exam and One Relativity Administrator in-person training – a two-day session held in kCura's Chicago office:
· Rahul Chhabra – New Hyde Park, NY
· Leslie Gillett – The Colony, TX
· Shay Kelly – Mountlake Terrace,WA
· Darryl Durham – Las Vegas, NV
· David Bierwirth – Berling,CT
LitWorks™, a DTI/Epiq Company
Recipients of five full scholarships in 2017 to attend the Certified Litigation Support Professional program – a five-day, instructor-led course:
· Kai Ellis – Canyon Country, CA
· Tanya Baker –Atlanta, GA
· Tonya McCreary-Williams – Columbus, OH
· Jose Garcia-Colon – Round Rock, TX
· Katherine Downie – Rochester, NY
Recipients of three full scholarships in 2017 to attend the Certified Litigation Support Project Manager program – a three-day, instructor-led course:
· Fabio Celeita – Katy, TX
· Jocelyn McNair – New Orleans, LA
· Allen Bojes – Buffalo Grove, IL
Georgetown University, Center for Continuing & Professional Education– Washington, D.C.
Recipient of a full tuition, fall 2017, scholarship to the Certificate in Cybersecurity Strategy program – a noncredit professional certificate program designed to help students develop strategic, technical, and leadership skills in cybersecurity management. The program offers online and on-ground courses.
· Shawn Sprecker – New York, NY
Additionally, six full tuition scholarship packages hosted by Georgetown University to attend a continuing legal education course in summer 2017.
· Elise Schaengold – Chevy Chase, MD
· Julie Pfanstiel – Baltimore, MD
· Sathish Dhandayutham – Alexandria, VA
· Kirk Monroe – Bowie, MD
· Kathryn Benisz – Jersey City, NJ
· Zoya Davis – Washington, DC
The program, which is designed to foster training and education for job candidates in the legal technology industry, is in its sixth year of operation in 2017. Over the last six years, the program has awarded over 90 scholarships, totaling over $100K in education and certification. The company has added a resources page to its website that compiles the degree and certification programs for cybersecurity and e-discovery. You can view this at https://www.trustaffingpartners.com/
The Scholarship Advisory Board, consisting of esteemed hiring managers and thought leaders, anonymously assessed the applications based on key criteria including professionalism, written communication, technical aptitude, passion for the industry and articulation of thought.
The 2018 scholarship planning process is already underway. If you are an educational institution or certifying body that would like to participate in the 2018 scholarship program, please contact Andrew Brody, COO, at drew@trustaffingpartners.com. The program is especially interested in expanding offerings in cybersecurity.
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com)
