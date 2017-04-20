News By Tag
Watkins Insurance Group Hires Industry Veteran Lillian Braunstein
Braunstein Brings Her Valuable Experience as a Hospitality Insurance Specialist to Watkins Insurance Group
Braunstein now joins 20 primarily Commercial Lines-focused Producers at Watkins Insurance Group's Austin headquarters. Bringing with her over 30 years of experience in the industry and her excellent reputation for assisting restaurants, bars, and hotels, Lillian Braunstein is a valuable addition to Watkins Insurance Group. "Watkins Insurance Group fosters the highest level of integrity and servant leadership,"
Patrick Watkins, President of Watkins Insurance Group, is always focused on bringing the best talent to the agency. "I am extremely pleased to have Lillian Braunstein join our team. We know that her expertise and focus on keeping our clients' interests first make her a natural addition for our organization."
About Watkins Insurance Group
Founded in Austin in 1949, Watkins Insurance Group is now the largest and fastest-growing locally-owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas. Headquartered in Austin and named a 2016 IIABA Best Practices agency, Watkins Insurance Group has six locations throughout Texas, including offices in Longview, Marble Falls, Mineola, Tyler, and Waco. The agency provides tailored insurance, employee benefit, and bond solutions for business and personal risks of all sizes.
For more information about the Watkins Insurance Group, please visit www.WatkinsInsuranceGroup.com
Contact
Dshanya Reese, Brand Marketing Administrator
Watkins Insurance Group
dreese@watkinsinsurancegroup.com
