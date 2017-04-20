News By Tag
Motivate Acquires Leading Gen Z Insights and Marketing Agency, Immersive Youth
Acquisition deepens reach into new markets and expands capabilities
By adding Immersive Youth's expertise, and dynamic team and leadership, Motivate reinforces its culturally-focused service to world-class brands and agency partners. Post-acquisition, Immersive Youth will be rebranded as Motivate Youth.
"Gen Z is the most ethnically diverse generation in U.S. history, being 47 percent multicultural,"
Gregg Witt, Immersive Youth's Chief Engagement Officer, said of the acquisition, "We wanted a partner that could help us take our youth marketing agency to the next level. The key consideration was that we share a focus on creating the authentic experiences that drive stand-out marketing performance across media channels. Motivate's leadership in providing insights and media solutions to Fortune-500 companies, was the perfect fit. Additionally, it was important to us to join a company with similar values and attributes; Motivate's culture perfectly supports the combination of drive and personality that defines Immersive's mission."
Motivate's acquisition of Immersive Youth will help the company to scale integrated capabilities further, transforming actionable insights into authentic, culturally-relevant media activations within the youth market.
For more information about Motivate, visit www.motivateroi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/
