Motivate Acquires Leading Gen Z Insights and Marketing Agency, Immersive Youth

Acquisition deepens reach into new markets and expands capabilities
 
 
SAN DIEGO - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Motivate (http://www.motivateroi.com)— the leading specialized insights and media partner for reaching Multicultural, Youth and LGBTQ segments — announced today its acquisition ofImmersive Youth (http://www.immersiveyouthmarketing.com/), an insights-driven agency that connects brands with tweens, teens, and young adults.The acquisition supports Motivate's strategy for aggressive expansion into its targeted growth markets: Multicultural, Youth and LGBTQ.

By adding Immersive Youth's expertise, and dynamic team and leadership, Motivate reinforces its culturally-focused service to world-class brands and agency partners. Post-acquisition, Immersive Youth will be rebranded as Motivate Youth.

"Gen Z is the most ethnically diverse generation in U.S. history, being 47 percent multicultural," said Trevor Hansen, CEO of Motivate. "Bringing on Immersive Youth is in response to the demand from brands to reach the largest demographic group today. Immersive Youth's approach to connecting brands with Gen Z is rooted in firsthand audience dialogue and analytic decisions that inform not only the strategies, but also the visuals, messaging and activation experience. The team's rigorous insights-to-activation process comprises a set of guiding principles that are proven to drive results. We are excited about the possibilities that will arise from this union."

Gregg Witt, Immersive Youth's Chief Engagement Officer, said of the acquisition, "We wanted a partner that could help us take our youth marketing agency to the next level. The key consideration was that we share a focus on creating the authentic experiences that drive stand-out marketing performance across media channels. Motivate's leadership in providing insights and media solutions to Fortune-500 companies, was the perfect fit. Additionally, it was important to us to join a company with similar values and attributes; Motivate's culture perfectly supports the combination of drive and personality that defines Immersive's mission."

Motivate's acquisition of Immersive Youth will help the company to scale integrated capabilities further, transforming actionable insights into authentic, culturally-relevant media activations within the youth market.

For more information about Motivate, visit www.motivateroi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/10244229?trk=tyah&tr...), Twitter (https://twitter.com/motivateroi) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/motivateROI/).

