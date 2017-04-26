 
News By Tag
* Ceo
* Business
* Networking
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Progressive to Offer Complimentary Professional Headshots, Coffee During NY Small Business Expo

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ceo
Business
Networking

Industry:
Business

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- On Thursday, May 11th, Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show, will be coming to the Javits Convention Center for the eighth time bringing local small business owners and entrepreneurs together for a full day ofnetworking, educational workshops and demos (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/new-york/) of the newest products and services out there to assist the local entrepreneurs in their daily tasks and long-term goals.

To assist business owners, Progressive Commercial will be offering complimentary professional headshots during the New York Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/new-york/). Make a great first business impression by getting a professional profile photo taken at the Progressive Commercial, Booth-204 from 9:00am-5:00pm. Complimentary coffee will also be available in the E-Lounge from 1:30-3:30 PM.

Small Business Expo expects to have more than 11,000+ registered attendees from across the New York metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

"Experts tell us that more and more New York residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

NEW YORK SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Javits Convention Center|  Hall 1B- 655 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10001 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact:  Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters is located at 555 8th Avenue, Suite 909 New York, NY 10018.

For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance (https://www.progressive.com/). Progressive offers choices (https://www.progressive.com/shop/car-insurance-rates-differ/) so consumers can reach it whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes. Home insurance is underwritten by select carriers, including American Strategic Insurance Corp. and subsidiaries (ASI), our majority owned subsidiaries.

Progressive is the fourth largest auto insurer in the country; a leading seller of motorcycle (https://www.progressive.com/motorcycle/) and commercial auto insurance (https://www.progressivecommercial.com/); and through ASI, one of the top 20 homeowners carriers. Progressive also offers car insurance online (http://www.progressiveonline.com.au/) in Australia at http://www.progressiveonline.com.au.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price® (https://www.progressive.com/auto/name-your-price/), Snapshot® (https://www.progressive.com/auto/snapshot/), and Service Centers (https://www.progressive.com/claims/concierge-service/).
End
Source:The Small Business Expo
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Phone:212-651-0679
Tags:Ceo, Business, Networking
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 26, 2017
Small Business Expo PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share