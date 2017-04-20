News By Tag
ICP DAS USA Introduces MQ- 7200M Series
ICP DAS USA Releases New Line of Remote I/O Data Acquisition Modules
The MQ-7200M supports MQTT, Message Queuing Telemetry Transport, protocol, allowing connectivity with various Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications. It is useful for mobile applications because of its small size, low power usage, minimized data packets, and efficient distribution of information to one or many receivers.
One of the many benefits of the choosing the MQ-7200M is its cost efficiency. With its built in I/O, various I/O components are mixed with multiple channels in a single I/O module, which enhances performance of the I/O operations. The MQ‐7200M Series also has a built‐in two‐port Ethernet switch to implement daisy‐chain topology. The cabling is much easier and total costs of cable and switch are significantly reduced.
To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit our website at http://www.icpdas-
