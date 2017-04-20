News By Tag
Country Legend John Anderson, band, just a singin' at Brenham fundraiser
Magical Dinner and Concert to Benefit Here I Am Orphan Ministries
Tickets and tables for this gala event are available for sale online and through Here I Am Orphan Ministries, https://donate.orphanministries.com/
Best known for cross-over hits including, "I'm Just An Old Chunk of Coal (But I'll Soon Be A Diamond Someday)" and "Swingin", John Anderson has one of the most instantly recognizable voices in country music today and is the current standard bearer for the traditional country sound. Back in 1977, he began his career with his first hit, and went on to have an amazing career that has spanned nearly fifty years.
Raised in Apopka, Florida, Anderson was exposed to both rock and traditional country growing up and, as incendiary rock outfits like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Lynyrd Skynyrd honed their chops around him, he learned to love and play both types of music. It was the traditional country sound and especially ballads that he loved the most. Anderson moved to Nashville in 1972, working construction by day and playing honky-tonks at night. He signed with Warner Brothers in 1977, and had his first major hit with "I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I'm Gonna Be a Diamond Someday)." His first number one hit came with "Swingin" in 1982 rose to the top of the Billboard Country charts a year later at No. 1. His latest album "Goldmine" is published on his personal Bayou Boys label and includes 12 of 13 original titles that John co-wrote or wrote himself. Come and see this living legend in an intimate performance that is sure to be an event.
In addition to the dinner and the concert, included with each ticket, the evening features a live auction selling items including a Taylor 314ce guitar signed by Anderson, a vacation home in Colorado, handmade quilt, and custom jewelry.
For more information about the upcoming fundraiser, please visit our event page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
About Here I Am Orphan Ministries: Here I Am Orphan Ministries is a Christian, nonprofit ministry dedicated to caring for orphaned children domestically and abroad. We exist to serve the children who will never know an earthly father or their Heavenly Father without the loving dedication of a Christian orphan ministry. It is the desire of HIAOM to find families for orphaned children and to help provide for the physical and spiritual needs of waiting children. Here I Am Orphan Ministries was formed in January of 2005 and has helped 143 children find their Forever Families.
About Rockin' Star Ranch: Located at the end of a secluded country road just outside of Brenham, Texas on 140 acres, Rockin' Star Ranch (RSR) is a luxurious getaway where time seems to stand still. RSR is approximately halfway between Austin and Houston – the nation's 4th largest city — but feels like it is worlds away! Features include a fully-appointed 7,000 square foot event space, 7 cabins, a fully-stocked pond, sparkling pool with stone waterfall, cozy fire pit, high-end outdoor kitchen, 25,000 square foot horse arena, and wide-open spaces guaranteed to offer the perfect venue for your wedding, concert or other special event.
