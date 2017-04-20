 
High End Libertyville Landscaping Company Elan Landscape Offers Various Outdoor Lighting Services

The High End Libertyville Landscaping Company Elan Landscape Offers Various Outdoor Lighting Services to help homeowners and property managers maintain safety and create ambiance.
 
 
elan landscape logo
elan landscape logo
 
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Located in Libertyville, IL, Elan Landscaping is well known as a leading design and installation landscaping company. One thing this firm is well versed at is providing outdoor lighting services to help homeowners and property managers maintain safety and create ambiance.

The outdoor lighting provided by Elan Landscaping ranges from accent lighting for flower beds, rock gardens, and fountains, to flood lights that showcase ponds, shrubs, or hardscaping. More extravagant lighting might also be used to illuminate porches, patios, gazebos, and decks to make them more accessible at night.

Many people are primarily concerned with outdoor lighting in order to enhance safety. Elan landscaping provides these customers with solutions that will improve visibility to reduce trip and fall accidents. They also perform custom installations to minimize security risks and make structures less vulnerable to criminal activities.

Regardless of the type of lighting chosen, individuals should know that that only high-quality products are used, and that installation is performed in a very meticulous manner. Homeowners in the Libertyville, IL area who choose Elan Landscaping can be sure they are receiving the best possible outdoor lighting from a reliable, dependable firm. Outdoor lighting can also be installed in conjunction with a new driveway, walkway, patio or garden wall for those who desire a total transformation.

The professionals at Elan Landscaping are eager to install outdoor lighting, and welcome consultations to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of various types. To schedule an appointment, use their online email form located at http://elanlandscapes.com/contact-us/ or give owners Dan and Betsy Wells a call at 847-786-8797.

Dan Wells
847.362.1483
***@elanlandscapes.com
Email:***@elanlandscapes.com Email Verified
