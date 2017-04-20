 
News By Tag
* Women Lawyers
* Financial Services
* Women Leaders In Law
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Just Announced: Co-Chair Zara Reader Takes on New Role with Bill.com

 
 
3rd Annual Women Leaders in Financial Services Law and Compliance
3rd Annual Women Leaders in Financial Services Law and Compliance
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Women Lawyers
* Financial Services
* Women Leaders In Law

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- American Conference Institute (ACI) is pleased to announce our Co-Chair, Zara Reader, has taken on a new position as Senior Director, Legal and Compliance at Bill.com. Reader will bring her unique and valuable insights as someone who has recently been through a career change that was inspired, in part, by her participation in last year's conference.

As Reader puts it, "I'm thrilled to be co-chairing the 2017 Women Leaders in Financial Services Law and Compliance conference. I attended this unique event last year and was inspired by the talented women I met and the thought provoking panel discussions. One theme that particularly resonated with me was taking risks and getting out of your comfort zone. So I did just that! I've left the security of a large legal team in a big corporation and have joined Bill.com, an exciting, fast growing FinTech company, where I have a broad role that encompasses both legal and compliance. I've never felt more passionate about what I do and motivated to succeed!"

Bill.com is the leading business payments network, with over 2 million members paying and getting paid over $36 billion per year in volume. Bill.com saves companies more than 50% of the time typically spent on financial back-office operations by automating end-to-end processes.  Bill.com ties together finance and accounting programs, banks, customers, vendors, accounting professionals, and documents.  The company is the choice of three of the top 10 U.S. banks and over 50 percent of the top 100 accounting firms. The recipient of more than 43 awards, Bill.com was recently recognized as one of the San Francisco Business Time's Most Innovative Companies and proudly received a PC Magazine's Editor's Choice Award.

Hear Zara Reader speak about this change and her journey at ACI's 3rd Annual Women Leaders in Financial Services Conference which will take place at the Andaz Wall Street on May 22-23, 2017.  She will be joined by other industry leaders from top financial services companies, including ADP, Bank of China International (USA) Holdings, Inc.; Better Mortgage; Capital One; Citishare Corporation; The Clearing House Payments; Fannie Mae; FS Card Inc.; Hemington Wealth Management; HSBC North America Holdings, Inc.; InComm Financial Services, Inc.; JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.; Mastercard; Netflix, Inc.; PayPal, Inc.; The PNC Financial Services Group; Self-Help; and many more on the faculty.

Full information on the forum can be found at http://www.AmericanConference.com/WomenInFinance

End
Source:www.americanconference.com
Email:***@americanconference.com Email Verified
Tags:Women Lawyers, Financial Services, Women Leaders In Law
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Conference Institute News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share