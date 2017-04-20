News By Tag
Just Announced: Co-Chair Zara Reader Takes on New Role with Bill.com
As Reader puts it, "I'm thrilled to be co-chairing the 2017 Women Leaders in Financial Services Law and Compliance conference. I attended this unique event last year and was inspired by the talented women I met and the thought provoking panel discussions. One theme that particularly resonated with me was taking risks and getting out of your comfort zone. So I did just that! I've left the security of a large legal team in a big corporation and have joined Bill.com, an exciting, fast growing FinTech company, where I have a broad role that encompasses both legal and compliance. I've never felt more passionate about what I do and motivated to succeed!"
Bill.com is the leading business payments network, with over 2 million members paying and getting paid over $36 billion per year in volume. Bill.com saves companies more than 50% of the time typically spent on financial back-office operations by automating end-to-end processes. Bill.com ties together finance and accounting programs, banks, customers, vendors, accounting professionals, and documents. The company is the choice of three of the top 10 U.S. banks and over 50 percent of the top 100 accounting firms. The recipient of more than 43 awards, Bill.com was recently recognized as one of the San Francisco Business Time's Most Innovative Companies and proudly received a PC Magazine's Editor's Choice Award.
Hear Zara Reader speak about this change and her journey at ACI's 3rd Annual Women Leaders in Financial Services Conference which will take place at the Andaz Wall Street on May 22-23, 2017. She will be joined by other industry leaders from top financial services companies, including ADP, Bank of China International (USA) Holdings, Inc.; Better Mortgage; Capital One; Citishare Corporation;
Full information on the forum can be found at http://www.AmericanConference.com/
