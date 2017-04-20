News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
UX Training Founder to Host Webinar: The Art & Science of Journey Mapping
"Mapping out your customer journey is the first essential step of improving the experience you deliver," said Randall. "While the idea of a journey map is a simple one, it takes equal parts of art, science and fun to illustrate the steps your customers go through in engaging with your company."
During the webinar session, participants will:
• Describe each step of the 5-step journey mapping process
• List key elements of successful journey maps
• Explore tips and best practices from the trenches
For more information and to register, visit http://ux.training/
Since founding her user experience and usability consulting firm in 2009, Randall has counseled and conducted UX training for clients including Nike, Netflix, Hewlett Packard, Weatherford, Department of Veterans Affairs and many others. She is currently an adjunct professor in the graduate degree program for User Experience Design at Kent State University. Website:
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse