UX Training Founder to Host Webinar: The Art & Science of Journey Mapping

 
 
UX logo
UX logo
HOUSTON - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Angela Schmeidel Randall, founding principal of UX Training - a Houston-based user experience training company, today announced the company will host a free webinar entitled, "The Art & Science of Journey Mapping." With two convenient dates to choose from, the one-hour webinars will take place Wednesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 31 at 12 Noon CT.

"Mapping out your customer journey is the first essential step of improving the experience you deliver," said Randall.  "While the idea of a journey map is a simple one, it takes equal parts of art, science and fun to illustrate the steps your customers go through in engaging with your company."

During the webinar session, participants will:

• Describe each step of the 5-step journey mapping process
• List key elements of successful journey maps
• Explore tips and best practices from the trenches

For more information and to register, visit http://ux.training/ux-training/free-webinars.php

Since founding her user experience and usability consulting firm in 2009, Randall has counseled and conducted UX training for clients including Nike, Netflix, Hewlett Packard, Weatherford, Department of Veterans Affairs and many others. She is currently an adjunct professor in the graduate degree program for User Experience Design at Kent State University.  Website: http://ux.training
