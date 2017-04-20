News By Tag
FundInvoice Launches Invoice Finance Awareness Campaign
The campaign was launched in response to market research that showed that amongst randomly selected UK businesses that might be eligible to receive funding, 1 in 3 had not even heard of invoice finance.
Also known as factoring or invoice discounting, this is a form of business finance releases the cash that is tied up in the unpaid sales invoices of a company, improving their cash flow. Many small and medium sized UK companies are struggling with large customers that take extended time to pay, as a way of improving their own cash position.
Having no marketing budget to promote this campaign, FundInvoice are relying on the power of social media networking to get the message out to UK businesses that are struggling to raise funding. For this reason the social networking hashtag #IFaware has been used to help draw attention to the campaign.
Details of the campaign can be found here: https://www.fundinvoice.co.uk/
Glenn Blackman
03330113622
info@fundinvoice.co.uk
