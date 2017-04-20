News By Tag
Industry Leading Caster Manufacturer, Caster Concepts Launches New ErgoMaxx Wheels
The new ErgoMaxx wheels that were recently released by a leading manufacturer, Caster Concepts.
The first product is a Series 77 maintenance-
The second new product is a foot actuated wheel brake, which comes with an easily-accessible lever that can be engaged without having to bend, stoop, or twist. This makes it very ergonomic to operate and allows for greater stopping power to prevent injuries due to a cart rolling off or crashing.
The company has also introduced a foot actuated swivel lock caster. Like the foot actuated wheel brake, this caster may also be operated by foot to eliminate bending and stooping. It does come with one added feature, and that is the ability to turn the caster from zero to 270 degrees with the swipe of a foot. This allows for greater maneuverability and more precise steering.
Any of these casters would be ideal for situations where ergonomics and safety are high priorities. Those who would like to know more about these casters can visit the company's website at casterconcepts.com, where they will find a contact form that can be used to reach a representative. For more information please visit: http://www.casterconcepts.com/
Caster Concepts
888-799-7166
***@casterconcepts.com
