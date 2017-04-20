 
Industry Leading Caster Manufacturer, Caster Concepts Launches New ErgoMaxx Wheels

The new ErgoMaxx wheels that were recently released by a leading manufacturer, Caster Concepts.
 
 
ALBION, Mich. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Leading caster manufacturer Caster Concepts has long been dedicated to workplace safety. In keeping with that tradition, the company recently announced they would be adding three new products to their ErgoMaxx line of casters.

The first product is a Series 77 maintenance-free rig. This rig supports wheels that are up to three inches wide, with a maximum weight capacity of up to 3,500 pounds. It reduces the amount of force exerted by making it easier to roll or turn when all the wheels on a particular cart are not parallel.

The second new product is a foot actuated wheel brake, which comes with an easily-accessible lever that can be engaged without having to bend, stoop, or twist. This makes it very ergonomic to operate and allows for greater stopping power to prevent injuries due to a cart rolling off or crashing.

The company has also introduced a foot actuated swivel lock caster. Like the foot actuated wheel brake, this caster may also be operated by foot to eliminate bending and stooping. It does come with one added feature, and that is the ability to turn the caster from zero to 270 degrees with the swipe of a foot. This allows for greater maneuverability and more precise steering.

Any of these casters would be ideal for situations where ergonomics and safety are high priorities. Those who would like to know more about these casters can visit the company's website at casterconcepts.com, where they will find a contact form that can be used to reach a representative. For more information please visit: http://www.casterconcepts.com/

