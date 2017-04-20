 
Shibuya Hoppmann Hires New Regional Sales Manager, John Salazar

We're pleased to announce the addition of John Salazar to the Shibuya Hoppmann Sales Team as the Upper Midwest Regional Sales Manager. John will be responsible for current & future customers in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
 
 
John Salazar, Shibuya Hoppmann Upper Midwest Regional Sales Manager
MANASSAS, Va. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- SHIBUYA HOPPMANN CORPORATION, a member of the Shibuya Group and an industry leading manufacturer of customized automation systems machinery, announces the addition of John Salazar to the Shibuya Hoppmann Sales Team as the Upper Midwest Regional Sales Manager. John will be responsible for Shibuya Hoppmann's current and future customers in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

John's responsibilities will include maintaining and administering to our current and future customers in the upper midwest region, supporting Shibuya Hoppmann's sales needs and providing applications support. John's extensive customer service skills will be an asset when determining possible solutions or identifying issues for his customer base. John will be based out of Crown Point, Indiana to effectively support his customer accounts.

John was formerly an account representative for a manufacturer of pneumatic components used in manufacturing processes in a number of industries. John's professional career has long been invested in manufacturing in some capacity – prior to moving towards the sales side of manufacturing, John spent 13 years as an automation control technician which included exposure to robotics, vision systems, molding systems and various other automated systems.

For more information on Shibuya Hoppmann's sales team, visit http://www.shibuyahoppmann.com/contact/sales-manager-locator.

