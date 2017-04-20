 
Waste Management Innovator Emterra Group Again Named Among Canada's Greenest Employers

Emterra Group, a leading Canadian waste management and recycling company, is named one of Canada's greenest employers as part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. It is the only waste and recycling company to receive the honour.
 
 
Emterra Group Honoured as Greenest Employer for 2017
 
BURLINGTON, Ontario - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- For two consecutive years, Emterra Group has achieved coveted recognition as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. Emterra Group stands tall as the only organization within the waste and recycling industry to achieve the honour. The acknowledgement is granted by Mediacorp Canada in its Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The announcement, made annually as part of Earth Day celebrations was published in

"We congratulate Emterra Group on being one of Canada's Greenest Employers in 2017. It's a wonderful achievement," said Richard Yerema of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "Employers like Emterra have developed exceptional earth-friendly initiatives – and are attracting people to their organizations because of their environmental leadership."

Canada's Greenest Employers recognizes organizations that are leaders in sustainable operations and foster a culture for environmental stewardship for their stakeholders. Candidates for the award are evaluated on the following criteria: (1) unique environmental initiatives or programs they have developed; (2) whether they have been successful in reducing their own environmental footprint; (3) whether their employees are involved in these programs and contribute unique skills; and (4) whether their environmental initiatives have become linked to the employer's public identity to attract new people to the organization.

"We are in an era in which equitable social and sustainable outcomes matter as much as economic outcomes," said Emmie Leung, CEO of Emterra Group (http://www.emterra.ca). "People want to make better purchasing decisions and support organizations that are working towards a sustainable future. Being recognized by Mediacorp Canada reaffirms we are doing the right thing. We are moving in the right direction."

Emterra Group is being recognized for this award because of the significant infrastructure investments it has made to reduce greenhouse gas emission through its network of material recovery facilities, compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelling stations and fleet of CNG collection vehicles. The awards committee also recognized Emterra Group for its Make Your Contribution at the Curb™ Community Care Program ™ and the added public education and promotion support it lends to smaller communities so they too can divert more waste from the landfill.

"Being recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers two years in a row is something we are proud of.  We could not do this without our team of employees who share our passion for sustainability," adds Emmie. "I think back to this past December. It was a frigid day in Winnipeg and there were our Emterra members volunteering their time to deliver refurbished bikes recovered from the landfill to kids. Now that is a team; that is a group of individuals who are working together to build a stronger, cleaner and greener community."

For more information on the Award, see: http://content.eluta.ca/top-employer-emterra-group#green

Contact
Emterra Group - Emterra Environmental
905-336-9084
***@emterra.ca
End
Source:Emterra Group - Emterra Environmental
Email:***@emterra.ca Email Verified
Tags:Green Employer, Waste Management, Environmental Sustainability
Industry:Environment
Location:Burlington - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Awards
