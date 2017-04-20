News By Tag
Waste Management Innovator Emterra Group Again Named Among Canada's Greenest Employers
Emterra Group, a leading Canadian waste management and recycling company, is named one of Canada's greenest employers as part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. It is the only waste and recycling company to receive the honour.
"We congratulate Emterra Group on being one of Canada's Greenest Employers in 2017. It's a wonderful achievement,"
Canada's Greenest Employers recognizes organizations that are leaders in sustainable operations and foster a culture for environmental stewardship for their stakeholders. Candidates for the award are evaluated on the following criteria: (1) unique environmental initiatives or programs they have developed; (2) whether they have been successful in reducing their own environmental footprint; (3) whether their employees are involved in these programs and contribute unique skills; and (4) whether their environmental initiatives have become linked to the employer's public identity to attract new people to the organization.
"We are in an era in which equitable social and sustainable outcomes matter as much as economic outcomes," said Emmie Leung, CEO of Emterra Group (http://www.emterra.ca). "People want to make better purchasing decisions and support organizations that are working towards a sustainable future. Being recognized by Mediacorp Canada reaffirms we are doing the right thing. We are moving in the right direction."
Emterra Group is being recognized for this award because of the significant infrastructure investments it has made to reduce greenhouse gas emission through its network of material recovery facilities, compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelling stations and fleet of CNG collection vehicles. The awards committee also recognized Emterra Group for its Make Your Contribution at the Curb™ Community Care Program ™ and the added public education and promotion support it lends to smaller communities so they too can divert more waste from the landfill.
"Being recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers two years in a row is something we are proud of. We could not do this without our team of employees who share our passion for sustainability,"
For more information on the Award, see: http://content.eluta.ca/
