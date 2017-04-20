News By Tag
Powers Insurance and Benefits' Employee Earns New CISR Elite Status
Linsey Chadek successfully completes insurance industry program
The CISR program is distinguished from other similar programs in that it requires annual continuing education in order for designees to remain current on the important policy changes and trends within the industry. Five successful courses are required to achieve the CISR designation, and passing all nine signifies the CISR Elite status.
The CISR Elite distinction is awarded by the Society of CISR, a not-for-profit organization and member of The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research, the nation's premier provider of insurance and risk management education. This year the Society of CISR celebrated more than 70,000 participants in the program and more than 27,000 individuals holding the CISR designation.
"The CISR Elite status takes a lot of hard work and dedication to achieve," said POWERS Insurance and Benefits' president JD Powers. "Linsey put forth a great deal of effort and commitment, and we are extremely proud of her latest achievement."
POWERS Insurance and Benefits is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. The company provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management and employee benefits. Founded in 1991, POWERS Insurance and Benefits is headquartered at 7745 Carondelet Ave. in Clayton, Mo. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit http://www.powersinsurance.com.
