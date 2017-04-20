 
Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Morisey-Dart Group Welcomes Retail Executive Search Leader Mickey Kampsen

(Expands into the Retail Global Sourcing and Merchandising Sector)
 
 
NAPLES, Fla. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Morisey-Dart Group, a nationwide Executive Search firm based in Southwest Florida, has hired Mickey Kampsen as Director of Recruitment Services for Global Sourcing & Merchandising. She is a top executive search practice leader and former MRINetwork franchise owner with over 30 years of experience in executive search and 20 years in the Retail Global Sourcing and Merchandising sector.

In her new role, Kampsen will lead the recently established Global Sourcing and Merchandising search team that will focus on hardlines, softlines, and food retail companies and global sourcing and merchandising candidates to help create long lasting career relationships.

Prior to joining the Morisey-Dart Group, Kampsen served as President and Founder of two MRINetwork franchise offices—Management Recruiters of Charlottesville, Inc. and MRI of Thousand Oaks California (the first office she opened in 1998). She is recognized nationally for successfully placing retail professionals and had other roles within the MRINetwork before becoming a franchise owner that included Account Executive and Field Operations where she helped set up new offices on the West Coast.

"We're excited to be growing again—the affiliation with Mickey makes retail a natural fit for that growth. She is a well-known and respected thought leader in the retail space throughout the executive search industry," says Dave Dart, Managing Partner of the Morisey-Dart Group.

Morisey-Dart Group is an award-winning organization within the network of Management Recruiters International and recently ranked among the top offices in their executive search network. The Morisey-Dart Group partners with its clients to become change masters—the leaders who motivate and drive the successful direction of their companies.

For more information about the Morisey-Dart Group visit http://www.morisey-dart.com

About Morisey-Dart Group

The Morisey-Dart Group executive recruitment firm partners with clients to find the impact players needed to solve problems, meet demands for growth, and control costs, while improving efficiency. They are specialists in areas such as Residential, Commercial & Heavy Highway/Civil (Roads and Bridges) Construction, Medical Device Manufacturing, Banking & Finance, Health Information Systems (HIS), Managed Services (Print & IT), Retail Global Sourcing & Merchandising, 3D Printing, and Precision Machining (CNC) & Manufacturing industries.

Media Contact:

Angeline Plesek

Research & Marketing

Morisey-Dart Group

aplesek@morisey-dart.com

239-596-7280 ext. 10

Media Contact
Angeline Plesek
239-596-7280 ext. 10
***@morisey-dart.com
