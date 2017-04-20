 
News By Tag
* Paving
* Landscaping
* Mortar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Exeter
  Devon
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Brighter Outlook with Parex – Landscaping Mortar System

THE new MET OFFICE HPC (High Performance Computer) complex at Exeter Science Park, Devon, features high quality hard landscaped surroundings recently completed using a Parex mortar system for bedding, bonding and jointing.
 
EXETER, England - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Three products from the Parex BS7533-compliant Streetscape range have been combined in a system for the natural stone paving scheme at the centre which will house part of the new Met Office "supercomputer".

Parex materials were specified as part of a design & build value engineering programme.

Some 1,700 square metres of external paving have been used to create a highly visual frontage to the new centre which is due to become fully operational. The Parex system was specified by main external work contractor Dancourt, of Bristol, Avon, for the scheme which features Marshall's granite paving. Main Contractor was Wilmott Dixon South West.

Parex is a leader in Construction Chemicals, globally.

Reader enquiries to: Martin Blackburn tel: +44 (0)1257 224900  email:enquiries@parex.co.uk

Editorial enquiries to Jeff Hanson, Pennine Public Relations, tel: +44 (0)1282 777506 email: jeff.hanson1@sky.com

More information about Parex, its range of products and specific projects is available at http://www.parex.co.uk

Contact
Paul Hughes
***@hotmail.com
End
Source:Parex
Email:***@hotmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Paving, Landscaping, Mortar
Industry:Construction
Location:Exeter - Devon - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Parex Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share