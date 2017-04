Brighter Outlook with Parex – Landscaping Mortar System

THE new MET OFFICE HPC (High Performance Computer) complex at Exeter Science Park, Devon, features high quality hard landscaped surroundings recently completed using a Parex mortar system for bedding, bonding and jointing.

Contact

Paul Hughes

***@hotmail.com Paul Hughes

End

-- Three products from the Parex BS7533-compliant Streetscape range have been combined in a system for the natural stone paving scheme at the centre which will house part of the new Met Office "supercomputer"Parex materials were specified as part of a design & build value engineering programme.Some 1,700 square metres of external paving have been used to create a highly visual frontage to the new centre which is due to become fully operational. The Parex system was specified by main external work contractor Dancourt, of Bristol, Avon, for the scheme which features Marshall's granite paving. Main Contractor was Wilmott Dixon South West.Parex is a leader in Construction Chemicals, globally.Reader enquiries to: Martin Blackburn tel: +44 (0)1257 224900 email:enquiries@parex.co.ukEditorial enquiries to Jeff Hanson, Pennine Public Relations, tel: +44 (0)1282 777506 email: jeff.hanson1@sky.comMore information about Parex, its range of products and specific projects is available at http://www.parex.co.uk