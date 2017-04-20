News By Tag
Brighter Outlook with Parex – Landscaping Mortar System
THE new MET OFFICE HPC (High Performance Computer) complex at Exeter Science Park, Devon, features high quality hard landscaped surroundings recently completed using a Parex mortar system for bedding, bonding and jointing.
Parex materials were specified as part of a design & build value engineering programme.
Some 1,700 square metres of external paving have been used to create a highly visual frontage to the new centre which is due to become fully operational. The Parex system was specified by main external work contractor Dancourt, of Bristol, Avon, for the scheme which features Marshall's granite paving. Main Contractor was Wilmott Dixon South West.
Parex is a leader in Construction Chemicals, globally.
Reader enquiries to: Martin Blackburn tel: +44 (0)1257 224900 email:
Editorial enquiries to Jeff Hanson, Pennine Public Relations, tel: +44 (0)1282 777506 email: jeff.hanson1@
More information about Parex, its range of products and specific projects is available at http://www.parex.co.uk
