Halo Smart Labs' Superior Proprietary Design Receives Unique Approval by California
The California tests and evaluation included analysis of required product performance and reliability features. Earlier this year, an independent testing service certified product performance & reliability in conformance with UL standards.
CEO Ben Stagg said, "We're excited by California's creation of a unique category for our alarms, which confirms our vision of home safety in conformance with the National Fire Protection Association's recommendation of having both types of smoke sensors in your home."
"Also gratifying is Consumer Report's confirmation that Halo's devices are 'the first smoke detectors that actually do what all models should—combine both types of smoke detection (ionization and photoelectric)
Stagg added, "We're excited that our unique Halo and Halo+ Smart Smoke and CO Alarms currently can be purchased at leading home improvement retailers in all states and at www.halosmartlabs.com.
ABOUT HALO SMART LABS
Halo Smart Labs delivers smart technology for safer homes in the "Smart Home" market. Its Halo smoke alarms are made in the USA and include many innovations, like proactive audio and visual alerts, remote notifications, 10-year battery back-up and severe weather alerts, while proprietary algorithms help to significantly reduce false alarms. Winning awards at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the 2016 International Builder Show, recognition by Consumer Reports, named to This Old House (TOH) Top 100: Best New Home Products 2016 and featured on The Today Show, Halo Smart Labs has created much excitement with its first shipments.
Check out Halo Smart Labs on www.fundable.com (http://www.fundable.com) and www.halosmartlabs.com. For more information contact CEO Ben Stagg at Ben.Stagg@HaloSmartLabs.com or Marketing Manager Tamara Budz at Tamara.Budz@
