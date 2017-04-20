News By Tag
A Successful "March for Meals" in Plymouth
March for Meals is part of Meals On Wheels America's national campaign held in March.
To show support for this vital program, Senator Vinny deMacedo and State Representative Matt Muratore, accompanied by Jen Young, Director of Plymouth Council on Aging and Christine McLaren, Community Programs Director at OCES, delivered Meals on Wheels to a number of OCES consumers in Plymouth on Friday, March 17th.
"It's an honor to have elected officials participate in our March for Meals event, and further demonstrates the importance of the Meals on Wheels program to older adults," said Nicole Long, CEO. "Many older adults are homebound, unable to prepare meals, manage their grocery shopping or attend one of our congregate meal sites. The Meals On Wheels program is essential to recipients as it provides them with a nutritious meal, but also a friendly visit and safety check as many older adults live alone."
OCES' Nutrition Program
As part of their Nutrition Program, OCES delivers 1,600 nutritious meals a day to older adults and individuals with disabilities living within 23 communities in greater Plymouth County. These "Meals on Wheels" are planned by a nutritionist, and with the help of hundreds of volunteers, are delivered either to individual homes or to Community Dining Sites, which provide older adults opportunities for social interaction.
About Meals On Wheels America
Meals on Wheels America is the oldest and largest national organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based senior nutrition programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. For more information, visit their website at mealsonwheelsamerica.org.
About OCES
Founded in 1974, OCES proudly serves greater Plymouth County and surrounding communities. OCES is a private, non-profit organization headquartered in Brockton with a second office in Plymouth. OCES is designated as one of 26 Aging Services Access Points (ASAPs) in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. OCES' mission is to support the independence and dignity of elders and people with disabilities by providing essential information and services that promote healthy and safe living. The agency has 235 employees and operates more than 15 programs serving older adults, individuals with disabilities, their families and caregivers. For more information call 508-584-1561 or visit www.ocesma.org.
