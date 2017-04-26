News By Tag
Palm Holdings Acquires Holiday Inn Orlando SW
International developer plans upgrades for Celebration-area property
Palm Holdings has purchased the Holiday Inn Orlando SW - Celebration Area, 5711 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee. The Holiday Inn Orlando SW - Celebration Area is an official Walt Disney World Good Neighbor® Hotel just 2.5 miles from Walt Disney World Resort, which welcomes more than 50 million visitors annually and is the flagship location of Disney's worldwide theme park empire. The theme park is rapidly expanding with current and future developments, including the Disney Springs transformation, a 14-acre Star Wars-themed land, an 11-acre Toy Story Land and Pandora - The World of Avatar. The hotel is within a short drive to Orlando International Airport, Downtown Orlando, Orange County Convention Center, SeaWorld Orlando, Universal Orlando Resort, Old Town and an abundance of other internationally recognized attractions.
The hotel offers 444 spacious guestrooms, a restaurant and lounge, over 4,000 square feet of conference and event space, a fitness center, a business center, an outdoor pool, a kids pool and a whirlpool in addition to free transportation to theme parks.
"The Holiday Inn Orlando SW is an ideal acquisition for us," said Rajan Taneja, SVP of Palm Holdings. "It is in the heart of Orlando's world-class attractions, which are always growing and offering new opportunities for guests. This gives us a launching pad to grow in the Central Florida hospitality space. We continue to look for outstanding properties, not only in Orlando, but across Florida."
The acquisition gives Palm Holdings a total of 750 rooms under ownership and management in Florida, with 12 properties around the world.
Palm Holdings sought the acquisition because of the hotel's location and access to the numerous developments happening in the area. The company looks to continue to invest and grow its hotel portfolio in the Central Florida market because of the evolution of the area's attractions, such as the construction of a new Universal Orlando water park, Volcano Bay.
The Holiday Inn Orlando SW will be the location of the company's Florida corporate office. Palm Holdings also has offices in Toronto and London. In addition, Palm Holdings owns and manages the Inn at Calypso Cay – Lake Buena Vista South, which will open as the new Holiday Inn Express & Suites in fall 2017.
The company recently won the InterContinental Hotels Group 2017 Developer of the Year Award for its work on another IHG property, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Halifax-Bedford. It received the Developer of the Year Award for North America for Marriott Hotels in 2015 and is a winner of numerous other industry awards globally.
For more information on Palm Holdings, visit www.palm-holdings.com.
For bookings at the Holiday Inn Orlando SW – Celebration Area, visit https://www.ihg.com/
About Palm Holdings
Palm Holdings is an international hospitality and commercial development company specializing in acquiring, improving and managing hotels across North America and the United Kingdom. The family controlled company offers a wide range of business services including Palm Hospitality, an international hotel management and consultancy company; Palm Construction specializing in capital improvements, new developments and retrofits for hotels; as well as Palm Ventures, an equity services firm dedicated to acquiring and holding hospitality related real estate. Palm Holdings is one of the fastest growing hospitality firms with a portfolio spanning across three countries: the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company builds brand equity through franchise models, management contracts, and outsourcing services with leading companies such as Marriott, IHG, Starwood, Choice Hotels, and many others. It is the winner of the Marriott Developer of the Year Award for North America in 2015 and IHG's Developer of the Year Award in 2017. For more details please go to http://www.palm-
