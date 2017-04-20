www.BucsWeekend.com Wins a Horizon Interactive Award for Excellence in Web Design

Horizon Interactive Awards

-- Absolute Mobile Solutions wins a Bronze Horizon Interactive Award for the design and development of the www.BucsWeekend website, an interactive campaign launched by Pepin Distributing Company in partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."Absolute Mobile Solutions designed the concept and website based off our marketing team's suggestions,"said Oytun Tutuncu, Interactive Marketing Manager at Pepin Distributing Company. "The end result was an interactive website filled with engaging content, such as custom Buccaneers Tervis Tumbler specials, watch party information, sweepstakes that allowed fans to go behind the scenes on game days, and more.""We are delighted to hear that our interactive campaign for the Buccaneers has been recognized by the Horizon Interactive Awards," said Brian Ford, Chief Operating Officer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (http://www.buccaneers.com/index.html). "It's an honor to create interactive touch points that give our fans an outstanding experience, whether they're at a game, or are reading about their favorite team online.""The Bucs have a tremendous fanbase, so when Pepin Distributing Company approached us, we knew we needed to create a digital platform that was fully responsive, and would allow fans to show their love of their team," said Miné Salkin, Digital Marketing Manager at Absolute Mobile Solutions.The Horizon Interactive Awards saw more than 1,200 entries from more than 20 countries worldwide in its 14annual competition. Entrants from Hong Kong, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany and others competed for the awards recognizing excellence in interactive media production.Since 1999, Absolute Mobile Solutions has been providing high quality mobile applications, responsive websites, and mobile strategy to clients worldwide. Absolute understands that to succeed on mobile, businesses need a strategy that matches consumer demands on every digital platform. Absolute Mobile Solutions specializes in content marketing, PR, graphic design, and development alongside digital marketing efforts such as SEO and conversion analysis. We combine the technological and marketing expertise necessary for companies to drive engagement and achieve success.