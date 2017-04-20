News By Tag
www.BucsWeekend.com Wins a Horizon Interactive Award for Excellence in Web Design
"Absolute Mobile Solutions designed the concept and website based off our marketing team's suggestions,"
"We are delighted to hear that our interactive campaign for the Buccaneers has been recognized by the Horizon Interactive Awards," said Brian Ford, Chief Operating Officer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (http://www.buccaneers.com/
"The Bucs have a tremendous fanbase, so when Pepin Distributing Company approached us, we knew we needed to create a digital platform that was fully responsive, and would allow fans to show their love of their team," said Miné Salkin, Digital Marketing Manager at Absolute Mobile Solutions.
About the Horizon Interactive Awards
The Horizon Interactive Awards saw more than 1,200 entries from more than 20 countries worldwide in its 14th annual competition. Entrants from Hong Kong, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany and others competed for the awards recognizing excellence in interactive media production.
About Absolute Mobile Solutions
Since 1999, Absolute Mobile Solutions has been providing high quality mobile applications, responsive websites, and mobile strategy to clients worldwide. Absolute understands that to succeed on mobile, businesses need a strategy that matches consumer demands on every digital platform. Absolute Mobile Solutions specializes in content marketing, PR, graphic design, and development alongside digital marketing efforts such as SEO and conversion analysis. We combine the technological and marketing expertise necessary for companies to drive engagement and achieve success.
Contact
Absolute Mobile Solutions
***@absolutemobilesolutions.com
