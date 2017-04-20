 
Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Stark Sound Lab releases new album 'Searching for Home'

Searching for Home is an original collection of Progressive Rock recordings. A must listen to for those trying to buy a home in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)
 
 
Searching for Home PR copy
Searching for Home PR copy
 
OAKVILLE, Ontario - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Stark Sound Lab (SSL), a Progressive Rock and Moog inspired experimental music project that creates original music and soundtracks, has just released 'Searching for Home'.

Searching for Home is an original collection of Progressive Rock recordings that chronicle the struggle of finding an affordable home in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). From 'Searching for Home' to the 'Secret Agent' you never see, to 'The Anonymous Seller' you never meet, to making an offer and 'Dreaming' about what you will do with your new home, to 'The Waiting Game' on offer day, to 'Rejection' when your well thought-out, and best offer, falls short of the selling price.

Keeping true to Stark Sound Lab style, a number of the sounds featured on this record were created using vintage Moog instruments.

If you enjoy the richness of analogue music, you are sure to enjoy this Stark Sound Lab recording.

Recorded, mixed and engineered at Stark Studios, Oakville, Ontario.
Composed by Stark Sound Lab (Andy Stark)
Album Art by SpaDogs
Arranged by Andy Stark
Performed by Andy Stark
Digital Distribution - Stark Records

The Stark Sound Lab story began in Marin County and San Francisco, California, 1968, when the fledgling Moog synthesizer was just becoming part of the mainstream. The late 1970s brought SSL to the North Bay. Now Stark Sound Lab writes, performs and produces music in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

Searching for Home is now available from over 700 digital music stores online worldwide.

-Primrose Cornwall
Staff Writer
Stark Records

