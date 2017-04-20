Stark Sound Lab releases new album 'Searching for Home'

Searching for Home is an original collection of Progressive Rock recordings. A must listen to for those trying to buy a home in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)

-- Stark Sound Lab (SSL), a Progressive Rock and Moog inspired experimental music project that creates original music and soundtracks, has just released 'Searching for Home'.Searching for Home is an original collection of Progressive Rock recordings that chronicle the struggle of finding an affordable home in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). From 'Searching for Home' to the 'Secret Agent' you never see, to 'The Anonymous Seller' you never meet, to making an offer and 'Dreaming' about what you will do with your new home, to 'The Waiting Game' on offer day, to 'Rejection' when your well thought-out, and best offer, falls short of the selling price.Keeping true to Stark Sound Lab style, a number of the sounds featured on this record were created using vintage Moog instruments.If you enjoy the richness of analogue music, you are sure to enjoy this Stark Sound Lab recording.Recorded, mixed and engineered at Stark Studios, Oakville, Ontario.Composed by Stark Sound Lab (Andy Stark)Album Art by SpaDogsArranged by Andy StarkPerformed by Andy StarkDigital Distribution - Stark RecordsThe Stark Sound Lab story began in Marin County and San Francisco, California, 1968, when the fledgling Moog synthesizer was just becoming part of the mainstream. The late 1970s brought SSL to the North Bay. Now Stark Sound Lab writes, performs and produces music in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.Searching for Home is now available from over 700 digital music stores online worldwide.-Primrose CornwallStaff WriterStark RecordsOfficial Websites –http://starksoundlab.caFacebook and Twitter –https://www.facebook.com/StarkSoundLab/https://www.facebook.com/RealStarkRecordshttps://twitter.com/starksoundlabhttps://twitter.com/thestarkrecords