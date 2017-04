TV Star/Comedienne COCOA BROWN Performing at Funny Bone in Dayton, OH

TV Star/Comedienne Cocoa Brown

End

-- Veteran television actress and stand-up comedienne COCOA BROWN will be performing her hilarious stand-up routine at the Funny Bone comedy club in Dayton, OH on Thursday, April 27 – Sunday, April 30, 2017.Cocoa Brown, is currently starring alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer in the documentary "Dying Laughing" and who also recently headlined "Shaquille O'Neal's All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Sin City", which aired on the Showtime network.The Newport News, Virginia native who is best known for her starring role as fan favoriteon the #1 rated television show, "Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse" on the Oprah Winfrey Network, juroron FX's smash hit "American Crime Story: People v. OJ Simpson" and the films "Ted 2" and "Single Mom's Club".Cocoa Brown's comedy CD "One Funny Momma", which is currently available on iTunes.For more information, please contact Steven Littles, Senior Publicist, ZEPHRA Agency at zephraagency@ yahoo.com or 323/678-6921.