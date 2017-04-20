News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TV Star/Comedienne COCOA BROWN Performing at Funny Bone in Dayton, OH
Cocoa Brown, is currently starring alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer in the documentary "Dying Laughing" and who also recently headlined "Shaquille O'Neal's All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Sin City", which aired on the Showtime network.
The Newport News, Virginia native who is best known for her starring role as fan favorite "Jennifer" on the #1 rated television show, "Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse" on the Oprah Winfrey Network, juror "Queen B" on FX's smash hit "American Crime Story: People v. OJ Simpson" and the films "Ted 2" and "Single Mom's Club".
Cocoa Brown's comedy CD "One Funny Momma", which is currently available on iTunes.
For more information, please contact Steven Littles, Senior Publicist, ZEPHRA Agency at zephraagency@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse