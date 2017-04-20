Entertainment Stock News: Bigfoot Project Investments (BGFT) To Be Featured On Investing News Show

Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. (BGFT) stock will be featured on the "New to the Street" investing news show to be aired on the Fox Business Channel at 1PM, Sunday, April 30th.

Media Contact

Bigfoot Project Investments Inc.

Tom Biscardi

(415) 518 - 8494

tom@searchingforbigfoot.com

-- Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc. (Stock Symbol: BGFT), announces that the company will be featured on the "New to the Street" investing news show. The show will be aired on the Fox Business Channel at 1PM, Sunday, April 30th.The show will feature the significant Bigfoot news, media coverage, and Bigfoot sightings and encounters reports responding to the $1,000,000 Bigfoot Bounty offered by Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc. The Bigfoot bounty is being underwritten by Odds On Promotions, a contest and promotion insurance company. Complete details can be seen at: http://www.searchingforbigfoot.com/bigfoot-bounty.htmlMore information on entertainment industry stock, Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc., the Bigfoot Bounty and the "New to the Street" investing news show Fox Business Channel coverage can be seen on the company's website at:http://www.searchingforbigfoot.comFMW Media Works Corp.'s "NEW TO THE STREET" investing news TV show has announced that the April 30, 2017 show featuring Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc. will air on the FOX Business Network channel at 1:00 PM ET. A leading provider of business profiles and special corporate programming, the "NEW TO THE STREET" show, presents the latest financial issues, offering a blend of business and financial services news reporting and in-depth interviews relating to new products, economic analysis, and public company profiles. "NEW TO THE STREET" airs as paid TV programming, and airs in the United States reaching potentially 100 million homes, in Canada reaching potentially more than 5.3 million homes, and viewed on other select International stations.On the show Tom Biscardi, CEO of Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc. will be talking about the Searching for Bigfoot expedition team's ongoing Bigfoot sightings and encounters investigations across the United States."Bigfoot is real," states CEO Tom Biscardi. The company is putting their money on the line to prove it with a $1,000,000 Bigfoot Bounty for information leading to the capture of the creature know as "Bigfoot".A video on the Bigfoot Bounty can be seen at:The company is making headlines across the country. The Searching for Bigfoot expedition and capture team has been inundated with responses to the Bounty campaign. A significant amount of newly submitted Bigfoot encounter and sighting information and evidence has been obtained. The company's investigation team is currently in the field investigating and analyzing the new data. The most compelling responses have been from the eastern states. The amount of evidence that has been presented as well as corroborated stories from the locals regarding the same types of sightings within similar timelines has been key to tracking the creature's current migratory path.The expedition team has traveled from California to Ohio, North Carolina and New York following leads from eye witness reports supported by video, pictorial, audio and physical evidence. Once at the locations the investigation continues with interviewing the news media and locals to verify recent activity. Each step must be taken in the process of authenticating the evidence presented.Tom Biscardi, known as "The Godfather of Bigfoot" and his Bigfoot expedition team are available for television, radio and print interviews in Manhattan the 26th, 27th and 28th of April. For all media questions related to Bigfoot and the Million Dollar ($1,000,000)Bigfoot bounty call (415) 518-8494 to schedule an interview while he and the team are in Manhattan.For more information contact:Tom BiscardiBigfoot Project Investments Inc.570 El Camino Real, # 150,Redwood City, California USA 94063Phone: (415) 518 - 8494http://www.searchingforbigfoot.comForward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate,""believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential,""predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.