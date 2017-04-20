 
Elisiontec Announced To Offer A Range of VoIP Products

Elisiontec announced to offer a range of VoIP products to provide communication solutions to the businesses and customers worldwide.
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Elision Technolab LLP is an India based company which is operating from its main operational center in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company has been offering a range of services and solutions in VoIP technology since 2007. Recently, the spokesperson of the company has made an announcement about their offering of a variety of VoIP products. As per the announcement, the company will be offering ready to use and custom VoIP products which can be used by any business to take benefit of VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) technology. The spokesperson of the company further shared that the different businesses would require different types of VoIP solution and to ensure each of them get the best suitable solution; they have different solutions to offer.

The spokesperson of the Elision Technolab LLP shared details of different VoIP products shared by the company which are listed hereunder:

Contact Center Solution

The company has been offering contact center solution which is a complete solution to provide customer support or to run a call center. This solution will provide different channels such as audio call, video call, email, fax, social media integration, etc. to work as a complete contact center solution for any small to large scaled call center or customer support center. It can be used by Inbound, Outbound and Blended call centers.

Web Conferencing Solution

This solution can be used to conduct remote meetings using audio conference or video conference mode. This solution can be used from any location as it's a web conferencing solution and accessible using any simple web browser.

Web casting solution

To conduct online presentation, classes or broadcasting a video tutorial, one may use the web casting solution. The web casting solution is very useful for one-to-many web conferences.

Voice broadcasting solution

The company may record a voice message and broadcast it to all its customers and prospects using the voice broadcasting solution. It provides a personalized experience to the customers and prospects receiving the message in your own voice.

IP PBX Solution

This solution can be used by the companies to take benefit of VoIP communication. This is one of the best solutions for international calling as VoIP calling is very cost effective compared to the traditional telecommunication in terms of calling rates.

Voice Logger solution

In many companies and organization, call screening and quality management is very much important. The voice logger solution which is also known as voice recording solution can be very useful there. This allows all call recordings or condition based call recording functionality.

IVR System

This solution works as an auto attendant by responding each call. Also, it will help the caller to take actions on his own by interacting with the voice response system.

Click2call solution

The click2call solution is used for generating a call just by clicking on the button. This is an easy to integrate and use solution for any business.

Live Chat

The web users can be captured to provide real time assistance which would increase the chances of lead generation and lead conversion. This can be possible with the live chat product offered by Elision.

The representative of the company shared, to know more details of their offered products, one may visit http://www.elisiontec.com/

Elision Technolab LLP
***@elisiontec.com
