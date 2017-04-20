News By Tag
Elisiontec Announced To Offer A Range of VoIP Products
Elisiontec announced to offer a range of VoIP products to provide communication solutions to the businesses and customers worldwide.
The spokesperson of the Elision Technolab LLP shared details of different VoIP products shared by the company which are listed hereunder:
Contact Center Solution
The company has been offering contact center solution which is a complete solution to provide customer support or to run a call center. This solution will provide different channels such as audio call, video call, email, fax, social media integration, etc. to work as a complete contact center solution for any small to large scaled call center or customer support center. It can be used by Inbound, Outbound and Blended call centers.
Web Conferencing Solution
This solution can be used to conduct remote meetings using audio conference or video conference mode. This solution can be used from any location as it's a web conferencing solution and accessible using any simple web browser.
Web casting solution
To conduct online presentation, classes or broadcasting a video tutorial, one may use the web casting solution. The web casting solution is very useful for one-to-many web conferences.
Voice broadcasting solution
The company may record a voice message and broadcast it to all its customers and prospects using the voice broadcasting solution. It provides a personalized experience to the customers and prospects receiving the message in your own voice.
IP PBX Solution
This solution can be used by the companies to take benefit of VoIP communication. This is one of the best solutions for international calling as VoIP calling is very cost effective compared to the traditional telecommunication in terms of calling rates.
Voice Logger solution
In many companies and organization, call screening and quality management is very much important. The voice logger solution which is also known as voice recording solution can be very useful there. This allows all call recordings or condition based call recording functionality.
IVR System
This solution works as an auto attendant by responding each call. Also, it will help the caller to take actions on his own by interacting with the voice response system.
Click2call solution
The click2call solution is used for generating a call just by clicking on the button. This is an easy to integrate and use solution for any business.
Live Chat
The web users can be captured to provide real time assistance which would increase the chances of lead generation and lead conversion. This can be possible with the live chat product offered by Elision.
The representative of the company shared, to know more details of their offered products, one may visit http://www.elisiontec.com/
