Bio-Optronics Debuts Enhanced Reporting Flexibility & Time-Off Rules at the Society of Hospital Med
"These enhancements to Momentum continue to bring flexibility, speed and accuracy to the application. Momentum strives to simplify the scheduling process and we are excited to show SHM attendees how they can revolutionize the way they schedule their physicians and staff," says Matt Florack, Product Line Manager for Momentum Scheduling.
Along with the latest functionality, the Momentum team will demonstrate how an automated medical scheduling solution will provide organizations with the tools they need to create in-depth and accurate schedules for their physicians and staff.
About Bio-Optronics
Bio-Optronics, the creator of Momentum Physician and Staff Scheduler, is a leading software and services company that creates user-focused software and services for healthcare organizations that positively impacts the lives of patients around the world. Momentum is the all-encompassing physician and staff scheduling system used by over 200 healthcare organizations around the world. Momentum provides organizations with the tools they need to increase scheduling efficiency and overall practice management.
Lauren Miceli
***@bio-optronics.com
