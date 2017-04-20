 
News By Tag
* Hospital Medicine
* Physician Scheduling
* Healthcare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Bio-Optronics Debuts Enhanced Reporting Flexibility & Time-Off Rules at the Society of Hospital Med

 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Bio-Optronics will be exhibiting at the 2017 Society of Hospital Medicine Annual conference at booth 401, demonstrating the latest features of Momentum Scheduling. New features include increased flexibility in reporting, improvements to hours based scheduling and an expansion of time off rules and requests. These recent enhancements give organizations the ability to quickly schedule their physicians and staff, as well as improve staff satisfaction.

"These enhancements to Momentum continue to bring flexibility, speed and accuracy to the application. Momentum strives to simplify the scheduling process and we are excited to show SHM attendees how they can revolutionize the way they schedule their physicians and staff," says Matt Florack, Product Line Manager for Momentum Scheduling.

Along with the latest functionality, the Momentum team will demonstrate how an automated medical scheduling solution will provide organizations with the tools they need to create in-depth and accurate schedules for their physicians and staff.

About Bio-Optronics

Bio-Optronics, the creator of Momentum Physician and Staff Scheduler, is a leading software and services company that creates user-focused software and services for healthcare organizations that positively impacts the lives of patients around the world. Momentum is the all-encompassing physician and staff scheduling system used by over 200 healthcare organizations around the world. Momentum provides organizations with the tools they need to increase scheduling efficiency and overall practice management. To learn more about Momentum Scheduling please click here (http://bio-optronics.com/momentum/).

Contact
Lauren Miceli
***@bio-optronics.com
End
Source:Bio-Optronics
Email:***@bio-optronics.com Email Verified
Tags:Hospital Medicine, Physician Scheduling, Healthcare
Industry:Health
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bio-Optronics, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share