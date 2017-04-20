 
Douglas Stevens, MD Celebrates 20 Years in Business/Fort Myers with New Logo, New Website

 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- DouglasStevens, MD Facial Plastic and Laser Center, the leading practice in Southwest Florida for facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, is celebrating their 20th year in practice with a brand new website, along with a redesigned logo.

"We are excited to unveil this new look for our practice as we enter our twentieth year," says Dr. Douglas Stevens. "We were ready for a change and are thrilled with the results."

In early 2016, Dr. Stevens and his staff started this journey to a new, more updated look. "We have a great team and have been obtaining wonderful results for our patients," continues Dr. Stevens. "I wanted a new look that reflected my years of experience."

Dr. Stevens will still be providing the high-quality facial plastic and reconstructive surgery that he has been known for during the last 20 years. For three consecutive years (2015, 2016, 2017), Dr. Stevens has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and has also achieved Suneva Medical's Bella Diamond provider status, placing him among the top 1% of Bellafill® providers nationwide.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call Patient Advisor Amy Miller at the office of Douglas Stevens, MD at (239) 481-9292 or visit their newly updated website at http://www.douglasstevensmd.com/.
Source:Douglas Stevens, MD
