Douglas Stevens, MD Celebrates 20 Years in Business/Fort Myers with New Logo, New Website
"We are excited to unveil this new look for our practice as we enter our twentieth year," says Dr. Douglas Stevens. "We were ready for a change and are thrilled with the results."
In early 2016, Dr. Stevens and his staff started this journey to a new, more updated look. "We have a great team and have been obtaining wonderful results for our patients," continues Dr. Stevens. "I wanted a new look that reflected my years of experience."
Dr. Stevens will still be providing the high-quality facial plastic and reconstructive surgery that he has been known for during the last 20 years. For three consecutive years (2015, 2016, 2017), Dr. Stevens has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and has also achieved Suneva Medical's Bella Diamond provider status, placing him among the top 1% of Bellafill® providers nationwide.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call Patient Advisor Amy Miller at the office of Douglas Stevens, MD at (239) 481-9292 or visit their newly updated website at http://www.douglasstevensmd.com/
