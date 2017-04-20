News By Tag
RebellionResearch.com Announces New Member of our Advisory Board of Directors
Yale University School of Management Professor Dr. X. Frank Zhang to join RebellionResearch.com's Advisory Board of Directors
Professor Zhang's research focuses on empirical capital market researches, including stock anomalies, fundamental analysis, investor and analyst behavior, management incentives, and corporate financial reporting. He is interested in both rational and behavioral approaches in studying stock anomalies and cross-sectional variations in stock returns. Professor Zhang received both his PhD & MBA from the University of Chicago.
About RebellionResearch.com:
RebellionResearch.com is an Artificial Intelligence powered global financial advisory and hedge fund. We use a Bayesian style Machine Learning technology that monitors data daily from 53 countries.
We offer online managed accounts starting at $10,000 USD in 73 countries through Interactive Brokers. Our managed accounts and hedge fund allow for us to work with accredited and institutional investors as well as individuals all over the world.
RebellionResearch.com was founded in 2005 by a team of Mathematicians from Columbia University's Fu School of Engineering, New York University's Courant School of Applied Mathematics & Amherst College.
New York, New York
@RebellionResearchAi
Visit us at https://rebellionresearch.com/
Contact
RebellionResearch.com
212-490-5668
info@rebellionresearch.com
