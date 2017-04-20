News By Tag
Gallery Shchukin and CATM New York are proud to present Sasha Meret's first major exhibition 2017
Sasha Meret's Incendiary Artifacts of Past Digressions unfolds as a treatise on human determination, potential and brilliance. Not to be missed!
Through dictation of mythologies, Meret finds solace from the rigors of Parkinson's. An oasis, the creative act has been Meret's savior as angels carry his genius on wings of effervescent glory. His Perseusian demeanor does not go unnoticed as he gallantly defends his universe.
Using the currency of war as direct assertion to foreseeable conclusions, Meret boldly claims precognitive powers of transgression. Through lineage of the great chariot to the menace of nanobotic drones of salvation we are shown excerpts from the transcripts of history's interchangeably entangled cyclical wards. Meret epitomizes the spirit's inexhaustible potential and awakens bare root primordial urges both human and beyond.
In stark contrast, his self consumptive eruption of pure thought combats the gravitational pull of otherworldly dimensions, resulting in a harried and tumultuous whirlwind of spatial inequities. As constant battles ensue between the physical constraints of a ravaged vessel and its unsuccessful attempt to regulate its cargo, creativity breaches explosively. Landscapes of flight permeate and daydreamers revel as dimensional histories are interwoven into mangled and menacing complexity.
Were it not for the repetitive acts of destruction and creation, the constant resurrection of pervasive thought and the persistent streaming of confluent forces, Meret's work would be mere mortal. As such his work attacks and retreats with ferocity, jarring the emotional essence of all who encounter it. Fleeting and at times fanciful one can imagine Dumbledore's silver threads of memories past, present and future intertwined into a convoluted crypt of oracle spectacle.
As the world holds on to past glories, it becomes intolerant of new horizons. Buried and suffocated, old world mysticism is denied new world order. The charmed hierarchy withers along tethered shores of receding tides as the gleam of new sails dwindle into inevitable darkness. With all of creation consumed, only post regressive lament remains. From the ashes of resolve arises Meret's Phoenix of resolute determination, magnificent and glorious in interpretation.
As echoes of romantic passageways of eras gone by cling to nostalgic remnants of long forgotten greatness, Meret paves way towards unimaginable grandeur. Deities and angels brawl while razing the battlefields of time elusive destiny. Meret's collision course with his innermost daemons is profoundly comforting. While repercussions from the great recess act as beacons lending brevity and enlightenment to impending and aboding gloom of a diminishing world, it is Meret's conjuring that elicits all expansive hope.
Both aspirational and inspirational, Meret's work is redefining.
Marvel at Meret's enormity of intellect and spiritual prowess. See what others dare not.
SASHA MERET INCENDIARY ARTIFACTS OF PAST DIGRESSIONS
GALLERY SHCHUKIN 110 EAST 31ST STREET NYC
OPENING RECEPTION 04 MAY 2017 SIX TO EIGHT PM
SHOW RUNS THROUGH 30 MAY 2017
GALLERY HOURS MON - SAT 10 AM - 6 PM
INQUIRIES: ART@GALLERYSHCHUKIN.COM / INFO@CATMNEWYORK.COM
