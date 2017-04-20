News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CMT Artist Ashley Wineland Infiltrates the States
Popular country recording artist takes her "She's Gone" tour on the road, kicking off in May!
2017 has proven to be a year of milestones for the talented country artist. Besides sharing the stage with Diamond Rio, she released her hit single "She's Gone"—which inspired the "She's Gone" national tour. The newly-launched video for "She's Gone" has already amassed over 148K views on Facebook—a reflection of the enthusiasm of her huge global fan base, now totaling over 170K across her social media platforms.
"She's Gone" is featured on her upcoming album "Simple Life"--which will be available in hard copy form exclusively at her shows during her tour stops. In addition, as a homage to her dedicated followers, Wineland will make physical copies of her "Simple Life" CD available to members of her beloved fan club. "Simple Life" is Wineland's second album, the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed "Family Business". Besides "She's Gone", "Simple Life" features "No Prince Charming", which debuted at number 2 on iTunes' "Best New Country Music" in 2015.
Regarding the upcoming tour, Wineland shares, "I personally think the best part of my job is going out to new places and meeting so many incredible people. With that being said, I am so excited to go back out on the road this summer and, not only showcase my new music, but also connect with all the lovely fans whom I've never had the opportunity to meet, as well as the loyal ones who are always at the shows! It is going to be a great run!"
Booking for the "She's Gone" National Tour is provided by Anita Sayago of Edana Entertainment. According to Sayago, "I am so excited to be a part of Official CMT Artist and client Ashley Wineland's 'She's Gone' Tour. There's nothing more I'd rather do than continue to bring Ashley to venues all over the country and beyond. Ashley was born for this--and it shows every time she lights up the stage with her presence. When she starts to sing and engage with the audience, it is clear that there's nowhere else she'd rather be…and you can't help but get drawn in by her incredible energy, enthusiasm, and talent."
One of the highlights of Wineland's tour will be a stop-off at Levine Children's Hospital to appear at Ryan Seacrest's Seacrest Studios, where Wineland will be performing some of her original songs for the young patients there in support of The Seacrest Foundation. Additionally, Wineland will be expanding on her creative repertoire. While performing in North Carolina, she will turn her attention toward filming with respected director Terence Gordon, of Black Ink Pictures/TnG Films, who is also the creator of the dramatic series "Youthful Ambition". Gordon will be directing and co-producing with Sayago, who will also serve as co-producer on the YA project. The digital cinema series, where Wineland will be making her acting debut, tells the stories of a group of young adults facing life and its challenges while pursuing their dreams. "Youthful Ambition" will be featured on Amazon Instant and other platforms later this year.
To learn more about Official CMT artist Ashley Wineland and check out her tour schedule, visit her web site at: www.ashleywineland.com
For booking inquiries, contact Anita Sayago of Edana Entertainment at: anita@edanaentertainment.com
For media inquiries and interviews, contact Ms. Wineland's publicist Kiki Plesha at: kiki@ashleywineland.com
Contact
Kiki Plesha, Publicist
Ashley Wineland
***@ashleywineland.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse