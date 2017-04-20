WoodSpring Hotels Enters Seattle Market with WoodSpring Suites Seattle Everett

 
WICHITA, Kan. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- WoodSpring Hotels, the nation's fastest growing extended-stay hotel company, today announced the grand opening of WoodSpring Suites Seattle Everett. The hotel, owned by West 77 Partners LLC, will be operated by Wichita-based WoodSpring Hotels Property Management (WHPM). The hotel is located at 7707 Broadway Everett, WA.

"It is great to be growing with ambitions and strategic partners like West 77 Partners LLC," said Ron Burgett, Executive Vice President of Franchise Development and Operations for WoodSpring Hotels LLC. "We are excited to bring a new value extended stay hotel concept to the state of Washington."

The four-story, newly constructed extended stay hotel offers 122 suites in three room layouts. Like with all WoodSpring Hotels, each room has an in-room kitchen, fitness center, and guest laundry. WoodSpring Suites locations also offer free wireless internet. The Seattle Everett hotel is smoke-free and offers guests an expanded lobby space.

WoodSpring Suites Seattle Everett is the first WoodSpring Hotels location in the Seattle market and the first extended stay hotel for the brand in the state of Washington. There are currently 226 WoodSpring Hotels locations nationally including 17 WoodSpring Suites and WoodSpring Suites Signature locations nationally including 150 rebranded Value Place hotels – a nearly-complete initiative WoodSpring Hotels started, in June 2016.

There is a formal grand opening and ribbon cutting planned for WoodSpring Suites Seattle Everett on 10, May, 2017 from 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM.

To learn more about this hotel visit www.woodspring.com/wsseattleeverett. To learn more about WoodSpring Hotels and WoodSpring Suites visit www.woodspring.com/ourbrand/.

About WoodSpring Hotels

WoodSpring Hotels is the company behind the nation's fastest growing value extended stay hotel brand with more than 220 hotels in 30 states. The company owns 95 hotels and provides management services for both company-owned and franchised locations under the WoodSpring Suites and Value Place brands. WoodSpring Suites are hotels for good people with practical needs, down-to-earth attitudes and a comfortable style, and who appreciate the value of life's necessities – done really well. For more information, visit www.woodspringfranchise.com.

Media Contact
Heather Leuci
316-630-5565
***@woodspring.com
