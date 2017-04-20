Medicare FAQ Announces That Medicare Supplement Plan F Is Going Away

Medicare FAQ is a medical supplement insurance (Medigap) broker located in Clearwater, Florida. The company states that they have recently received an influx of questions from those wondering about Medicare Plan F and whether or not it is going away.

"The truth is," says Jagger Esch, CEO of the company, "Plan F is going away, but not for quite a while. The plan right now is for this Medicare plan to be gone by 2020, so you still have plenty of time to plan ahead, compare rates, and come up with additional coverage. There's no need for an all-out panic."Medicare FAQ says that Medigap Plan F, which has until now been one of the most popularly chosen Medicare supplement plans, will end in 2020. Those who currently have Plan F will be grandfathered in, however their premiums will increase. Since there is still plenty of time before that plan ends, people who have it have more than adequate time to find a new coverage plan if they want to avoid their premiums being increased, and Esch says that his company can help."Medicare supplement insurance (Medigap) is what we focus on," Esch states. "We can help you find the coverage that is best for you, regarding your health and budgeting needs."MedicareFAQ states that the changes to Medigap Plan F are the direct result of the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015. The act is designed to ensure that doctors are paid adequately for their services. The new law will ensure that doctors receive payment for services that is fair. The purpose of the act is to find a solution to fix the payments that physicians receive so that they will continue to accept patients with Medicare coverage. Lawmakers have been afraid that many physicians would pull out and no longer accept Medicare as payment, which is what primarily prompted them to address the issue.Esch says that there are a number of additional things to consider regarding the law and Medicare supplements.