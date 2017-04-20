News By Tag
Haven Safaris Best Travel Agent in Nairobi Kenya
Haven Safaris prides itself in helping and organizing visits to adventurous places in Kenya. Planning Kenyan Safaris, Wild safaris, Beach holidays, Excursions and Road Trips.
The Haven Safaris was established in the year 2015, Registered under the Kenyan ACT. Passion for nature and the tourism industry have undergone rapid growth of unsurpassed nature over the past years. More scenery places have been discovered in Kenya and throughout the world. Haven Safaris prides itself in helping and organizing visits to adventurous places in Kenya.
Maasai mara Safaris among other Kenyan National parks, The Haven Safaris is proud and well endowed with professional tour guides.
OBJECTIVE
Our business strategy revolves around the need to provide quality service to our various target customers by provision of good quality custom-designed travel packages, catering to the client's particular needs.
Partnering with environmental and animal conservationist to help in saving our mother nature.
Tembea Kenya has been the norm word used day in day out,. Haven Safaris are simply the best
SERVICES OFFERED
Our specialized departments offer a diversity of services. Every department works independently to provide the best service to our customers, targeting their friendship and a long lasting relationship.
Tailor made tours
- One day hikes and Trips
- Camping Plans – Bush meals/Bonfire
- All over the year wild adventures, excursions and itineraries,
- Cruises, Diving, Boat rides Sea Resort Holidays,
- Ski Holidays, Relaxation & Spa Treatment Packages.
- Couples getaways and romantic travels
Special interest groups
• Church meetings and adventures
• Children homes visits
• School trips
• Family tours
Corporate services
• Conference organizations
• Team building activities
• Event management-Product launch, Cocktails
• Airline Reservations & Ticketing
• Hotel reservations
WHY CHOOSE US
With us, you can be 100% sure that your request is being held in highly dedicated and professional hands. We are endowed with fast and attentive customer service. There is no waiting with Haven Safaris, whether it is for a Tour, Trip , Excursions, ticket, Hotel booking or an airport transfer or a hotel booking… etc, be sure that you are having the best combination between price and service.
Travel Agent in Kenya - Haven Safaris Visit us https://www.havensafaris.co.ke for details
Contact
Martin Ndegwa
***@havensafaris.co.ke
