Dr. Mikel J. Harry Ph.D - SSMI

It is with the greatest sincerity and a very heavy heart that we are sharing the passing of Dr. Mikel J. Harry Ph.D.

1 2 Dr. Mikel J. Harry Ph.d. Favorite Quote from Dr. Harry

End

--It is with the greatest sincerity and a very heavy heart that we are sharing the passing of Dr. Mikel J. Harry Ph.D.Dr. Harry lived a lifetime of transformation and wanted to always improve whatever it was that he was involved in. It was a true gift, anything that he put his mind to improving and captured his attention might substantially benefit from his capabilities. Realizing that he could impact business only to a certain point on his own he shared his knowledge with so many people all over the world and amplified that capability and impact in terms difficult to measure.He is an incredible contributor to the world of business and industry as he achieved remarkable feats of breakthrough. His ability to take complex topics and prepare you to learn them in a way that you did not even know what was going on will always be legendary.It is very important to note that Dr. Harry did not want his work to stop as he has received his promotion to Glory. As he candidly shared with us his desires for the continuation of Six Sigma, The Great Discovery, Continuous Improvement and the ongoing development of driving change and innovation are imperative to the world and all the greatness that comes with this.We invite you to share any memories or thoughts that you might have in memory of Dr. Mikel Harry at this tribute site in his honor.We are having a celebration of his life on Saturday May 6th in Phoenix, Arizona.As Dr. Harry's desires are to continue his development and work he established the Dr. Mikel J. Harry Six Sigma Memorial Scholarship at Arizona State University, one of his alma maters.