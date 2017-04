eSentire Named as one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers

The Company's Industry-leading Cybersecurity Service Protects Mid-market Organizations from Cyber-attacks

--(https://www.esentire.com/), the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response(MDR) provider (https://www.esentire.com/what-we-do/managed-detection-and-response/), today was named to the 2017 list of Canada's Top 100 Small and Medium Employers (http://www.canadastop100.com/sme/).is an editorial competition that recognizes the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies.Small and midsized companies themselves have become a popular target for the kinds of sophisticated cyber-attacks that dominate the daily headlines. eSentire protects mid-market organizations from advanced cyber threats with its award-winning MDR service."One of our core values is to make eSentire a great place to work," said J.Paul Haynes, CEO of eSentire. "The cybersecurity industry is fast-paced and ever-changing, which makes our environment exciting. The spirit of collaboration drives the organization. As a team, we're continually challenging ourselves and pushing industry boundaries, which is incredibly fun and rewarding. We're honoured to be named to Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers list; it's a true testament to the incredible culture here at eSentire.""SMEs play an outsized role in Canada's economy," says Anthony Meehan, Publisher at Mediacorp. "Small and medium-sized employers are responsible for a large majority of the jobs created in the past decade, so it's important that job-seekers be aware of the leading employers in this sector. Many of this year's winners show tremendous year-over-year employment growth, in some cases doubling or even tripling in size."As the largest pure-play MDR vendor, eSentire concluded a record year in 2016 ( https://www.esentire.com/ news-and-events/ press-releases/ e... ), and was included in Gartner's 2016 Market Guide For Managed Detection And Response Services ( https://www.gartner.com/ doc/3314023/ market-guide- managed-... ) – a list of service providers that can support organizations seeking to improve their threat detection and incident response capabilities.For more information about eSentire, visit: www.esentire.com.eSentire® is the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provider, keeping organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber-attacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $3 trillion in corporate assets, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire (http://www.twitter.com/eSentire).Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed theproject, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 13 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail (http://www.theglobeandmail.com/). Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, the largest Canadian job search engine, which includes editorial reviews from theproject and is now used by over 7 million users in Canada each year. Together with Willis Towers Watson, Mediacorp also hosts the Top Employer Summit, Canada's largest conference for senior-level HR professionals.Angela TuzzoMRB Public Relations for eSentire+1 732.758.1100, x. 105atuzzo@mrb-pr.comMandy BachuseSentire Corporate Communications+1 226.338.7135mandy.bachus@esentire.com