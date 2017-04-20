News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
eSentire Named as one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers
The Company's Industry-leading Cybersecurity Service Protects Mid-market Organizations from Cyber-attacks
Small and midsized companies themselves have become a popular target for the kinds of sophisticated cyber-attacks that dominate the daily headlines. eSentire protects mid-market organizations from advanced cyber threats with its award-winning MDR service.
"One of our core values is to make eSentire a great place to work," said J.Paul Haynes, CEO of eSentire. "The cybersecurity industry is fast-paced and ever-changing, which makes our environment exciting. The spirit of collaboration drives the organization. As a team, we're continually challenging ourselves and pushing industry boundaries, which is incredibly fun and rewarding. We're honoured to be named to Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers list; it's a true testament to the incredible culture here at eSentire."
"SMEs play an outsized role in Canada's economy," says Anthony Meehan, Publisher at Mediacorp. "Small and medium-sized employers are responsible for a large majority of the jobs created in the past decade, so it's important that job-seekers be aware of the leading employers in this sector. Many of this year's winners show tremendous year-over-year employment growth, in some cases doubling or even tripling in size."
As the largest pure-play MDR vendor, eSentire concluded a record year in 2016 (https://www.esentire.com/
For more information about eSentire, visit: www.esentire.com.
About eSentire:
eSentire® is the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provider, keeping organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber-attacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $3 trillion in corporate assets, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire (http://www.twitter.com/
About Mediacorp Canada
Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 13 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail (http://www.theglobeandmail.com/)
Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
PR Contacts:
Angela Tuzzo
MRB Public Relations for eSentire
+1 732.758.1100, x. 105
atuzzo@mrb-pr.com
Mandy Bachus
eSentire Corporate Communications
+1 226.338.7135
mandy.bachus@
Contact
MRB Public Relations
***@mrb-pr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse