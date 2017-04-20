News By Tag
North Florida Land Trust working to get O2O Corridor designated as a Sentinel Landscape
Federal designation would protect the lands that are important to the nation's defense missions
The Sentinel Landscapes Partnership was established by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, Defense and Interior to promote natural resource sustainability and the preservation of agricultural and conservation lands around military installations. Many military installations have had to shut down or significantly decrease training because of conflicts with development around the installation. Preserving farms, working forests and natural areas near military installations, can also preserve the military's mission.
"There are numerous benefits to having this land designated through the Sentinel Landscape Partnership for Camp Blanding, the community and the environment,"
Becoming a Sentinel Landscape Partner will combine the federal, local and private efforts to protect the land through mutually beneficial programs and strategies. The partnership will preserve and protect habitat and working lands near military installations and will help to prevent, reduce or eliminate restrictions caused by incompatible development that can inhibit military testing and training.
The O2O corridor is a nationally critical wildlife corridor that stretches from the Ocala National Forest to the Osceola National Forest and eventually to the Okefenokee Swamp in Georgia. Black bears move through the corridor, which also provides habitat connectivity for endangered species like the red-cockaded woodpecker, indigo snakes and gopher tortoises. In total, 34 federally threatened and endangered species, and three disappearing habitat types are expected to benefit from the efforts.
NFLT recently assisted in a video project with students from the North American Nature Photography Association's College Program (NANPA), which focuses on the need for conservation of the O2O corridor. The video produced by the students can be seen at https://vimeo.com/
About North Florida Land Trust
North Florida Land Trust is a non-profit organization who serves as a champion of environmental protection primarily in Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, and St. Johns counties. NFLT was founded in 1999 and has protected thousands of acres of environmentally significant land including land at Big Talbot Island, the River Branch Preserve, Pumpkin Hill State Park, Moccasin Slough, along the St. Mary's River and other valued natural areas in Northeast Florida. NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with private landowners and other public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations. For more information, visit www.northfloridalandtrust.org.
