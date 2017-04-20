 
Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Zack Academy Partners with Totally Booked University to Offer Restoration Training

 
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Zack Academy, a national marketplace for certification and training classes, announced today that it has partnered with Totally Booked University to offer restoration training.

Based in Pataskala, Ohio, Totally Booked University's next course, Restoration Strategies is scheduled for May 4th in Roselle, Illinois. This Restoration Strategies workshop is a special two-day event strictly for restoration contractor business owners or managers. We concentrate on helping you get more restoration jobs, work with insurance adjusters and agents, implement an insurance marketing plan to increase profits, learn specific online strategies to get the attention of both the insurance industry and customers who suffer from a water, fire or mold loss, and much more.

"Totally Booked University is a great addition to the Zack Academy Network and adds another layer to our IICRC training, with restoration classes focused on business owners and managers running a restoration business. We look forward to a long-term relationship and hope to continue to grow together," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.

"Restoration Strategies is a great way for restoration contractors to deal with challenges they have in business," said Jeff Cross, creator of Totally Booked University. "Our focus is helping them work with insurance companies, which includes adjusters and agents, to get more jobs and to use cutting-edge social media and website strategies to reach the consumer market."

About Totally Booked University:

Totally Booked University is a training and consulting organization that provides workshops, seminars and events for cleaning and disaster restoration business owners, managers and technicians. A TBU event is designed to help cleaners and restorers get more customers, clients and jobs with unique marketing programs. We also offer IICRC certification classes.

About Zack Academy:

Zack Academy (http://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction; contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification; LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.

Peter Sfraga
***@zackacademy.com
