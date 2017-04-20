 
Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee Aims To Become the Top Choice on Amazon.com

Aroma Bravo wants more gourmet coffee lovers on Amazon to discover what Honduras coffee has to offer.
 
 
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee, 100% Organic Whole Bean
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee, 100% Organic Whole Bean
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea is on an important mission: to make Honduras coffee the favorite choice of serious coffee lovers on Amazon.com. Although coffee from Honduras is already well-received by coffee critics and enthusiasts alike, the competition is quite tough because other countries also produce good coffee. But one thing that makes Honduras coffee stand out from the rest is its unique flavor—and this is what Aroma Bravo wants to show the Amazon coffee community.

"The unique flavor profile of Honduras coffee is always something to be admired," says an Aroma Bravo spokesperson. "This coffee comes with a mellow chocolatey taste that's further elevated by a mix of caramel, cocoa, nuts and honey. Rich in flavor but not overbearing, it goes down smooth with a clean finish and no after taste. Many have commended Honduras coffee for its well-balanced qualities despite having such a deep, earthy flavor. This coffee certainly has a lot to offer, that's we're so eager to present it to all coffee lovers especially on Amazon," he continued.

So far, Aroma Bravo's mission seems to be succeeding. After a few months of promoting the unique characteristics of Honduras coffee online, many customers have taken noticed and began ordering their own bags. Garnering positive reviews and a 4.8 out of 5 star rating, Aroma Bravo is now on the rise as one of the most promising coffee brands on Amazon.

"It's very rewarding to know that more people are getting curious about Honduras coffee. It is truly one of the best coffees out there, that's why we hope everyone would give it a chance. We will continue to do everything we can to put Honduran coffee on the forefront as one of the best gourmet coffees to try," the spokesperson further remarked.

More info about Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is available at https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bnav_search_go?url=me%3DA2EI....

About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo offers organic Honduras coffee made from 100% Arabica whole beans. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for gourmet coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
Click to Share