The Birchwood to Give 10% of Sales to PARC

-- PARC announced today it will be partnering with The Birchwood , located at 340 Beach Drive NE in Downtown St. Petersburg, to raise money and awareness for PARC during the 24-hour Give Day Tampa Bay challenge next Tuesday, May 2Chuck Prather, owner of The Birchwood, agreed to donate 10% of sales from 5 p.m. to close to PARC on Give Day Tampa Bay this year. Funds raised from Give Day Tampa Bay will support PARC programs including the Inspired Artist Studios @ PARC, the Culinary Arts Teaching Kitchen @ PARC, Greenworks @ PARC, Lifelong Learning, child care and early intervention services, the Autism Behavioral Center, transportation, employment and living services, and more."PARC is very humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support from Mr. Prather and everyone at the Birchwood. This is sure to give us the push we need to make it to our goal for the day of giving this year. We are so thankful ... and we will all be there enjoying the incredible food at Birch & Vine and the libations at The Canopy to support a cause very close to our hearts," said Karen Higgins, President & CEO of PARC. PARC is encouraging everyone in our community to come together at the Birchwood on May 2, or to make a donation to PARC on the Give Day website ( https://givedaytampabay.razoo.com/ story/Parc-Fl ) starting at 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on May 2. Photos, videos, and stories will be posted throughout the day on PARC's social media platforms, sharing PARC's mission and how PARC changes the lives of those in our community with special needs.Give Day Tampa Bay is a 24-hour, online giving event, designed to increase philanthropy in the Tampa Bay area and raise awareness of the amazing work local nonprofits, like PARC, do in this community. Those who are interested in joining PARC's Give Day initiative can call 727-341-6961 or visit www.parc-fl.org.PARC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Established in 1953, PARC currently serves more than 800 individuals in the greater Tampa Bay area. To learn more about PARC, call 727-345-9111 or visit www.parc-fl.org.